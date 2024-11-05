NIHE left with ‘eye-watering’ scaffolding bill after repair delays to housing block

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive has spent nearly £250,000 on scaffolding for a single housing block after a scheme to fix its roof suffered a number of setbacks #UKhousing

One Northern Ireland assembly member has described the scaffolding bill as “eye-watering”.

The NIHE said the scaffolding was needed to “ensure the health and safety of residents and the wider public”, yet the project has been held back after two tenders for the repair work failed.

Issues first emerged with the roof of the four-storey block on the Rathcoole housing estate in County Antrim in October 2022. A year later, scaffolding was installed to allow repairs to take place.

According to an update from John O’Dowd, infrastructure minister in the Northern Ireland Assembly, the scheme was originally tendered in October 2023 but no responses were received, leading to the project being re-tendered in November 2023.

This time, three responses were received, but the lowest withdrew. The other two tenders were not considered value for money.

Mr O’Dowd said the NIHE has now tendered the project for a third time and submissions were currently being considered by its board.

The minister’s update came in response to a written question from Phillip Brett, the DUP’s MLA for North Belfast, who also enquired about the cost of the scaffolding bill.

Mr Brett told the Irish Times the bill of £238,847 was “eye-watering”, and raised concerns about the impact on residents who have had to live with scaffolding around their homes for over a year.