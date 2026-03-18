NIHE ‘on track’ to meet housing emissions target as it invests £42m in energy efficiency upgrades

In its annual progress report to the Home Energy Conservation Authority, the housing executive said energy efficiency measures were delivered via planned maintenance, including on heating, doors, windows and low-carbon works.

As part of Northern Ireland’s commitment to reach net zero by 2050, the NIHE has a short-term target as a landlord to achieve a 6% reduction in emissions by 2025-26.

The report said the NIHE had achieved a 5.3% reduction by the end of 2024-25 through planned retrofit programmes.