NIHE plans huge uplift in maintenance spend on Mid Ulster homes

In a recent briefing to councillors in Mid Ulster, the NIHE said the amount of money spent on planned maintenance in the district will rise from £2.65m last year to £10.48m in 2024-25.

The update on its annual Housing Investment Plan (HIP) also set out plans to spend £2.76m on response maintenance, up from £2.71m last year, and sustain its investment of £21.7m in energy-efficiency improvements.

This includes the completion of the NIHE’s Energy Efficiency in Social Housing project, part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund, which delivered improvements in energy performance in 1,400 homes.