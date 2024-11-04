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NIHE plans huge uplift in maintenance spend on Mid Ulster homes

News04.11.24by Ella Jessel

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) is planning a 289% increase in maintenance spending on its homes in the country’s central region.

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LinkedIn IHThe Northern Ireland Housing Executive is planning a 289% increase in maintenance spending on its homes in the country’s central region #UKhousing

In a recent briefing to councillors in Mid Ulster, the NIHE said the amount of money spent on planned maintenance in the district will rise from £2.65m last year to £10.48m in 2024-25.

The update on its annual Housing Investment Plan (HIP) also set out plans to spend £2.76m on response maintenance, up from £2.71m last year, and sustain its investment of £21.7m in energy-efficiency improvements.

This includes the completion of the NIHE’s Energy Efficiency in Social Housing project, part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund, which delivered improvements in energy performance in 1,400 homes.

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However, while expenditure on existing homes will increase, the authority said its spending on new homes in Mid Ulster will fall considerably short of its targets, due to stark budgeting challenges.

Last year, the NIHE invested £11.4m in new-build homes in the district, with 163 housing association units on site in March 2024, and 58 housing completions for the year.

But echoing warnings to Belfast councillors earlier this year, the NIHE told Mid Ulster politicians that budget constraints will result in a reduced number of new social homes across all districts.

Catherine McFarland, director of finance, audit and assurance at the NIHE, said: “You will see clearly in the HIP the adverse impact the proposed budget will have on housing output in 2024-25, particularly in the reduction in the number of new-build social homes we can commission across all council areas.

Ms McFarland said it was especially concerning that the NIHE might not be able to fully fund programmes such as homelessness prevention and affordable warmth.

She added: “It is vital that we continue to work in partnership with councils and the housing sector to find solutions. In addition to investing in homes and communities in 2023-24, we are also pleased to have been able to support the economic future of Mid Ulster with a steady, positive impact on employment and local supply chains.”

In July, the NIHE said it expected its total social housing development programme to deliver only 400 new homes in the current financial year, against a target of 2,000.

The organisation called it the “largest projected drop in social housing output of its kind in a generation, at a time when housing need is at its most acute”.

The warning came after the Department for Communities’ capital budget was cut by 38% in Northern Ireland’s budget in May.

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Asset managementGovernment agency/department/organisationLocal AuthorityNorthern Ireland
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