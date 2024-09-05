NIHE warns Belfast councillors that housebuilding efforts will be hit by budget issues

The head of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive has warned councillors that its new-build home programme will fall “considerably short” of targets due to ongoing budget constraints #UKhousing

In an update, she said: “The proposed budget will have an adverse impact on housing output in 2024-25, particularly in the reduction in the number of new-build social homes we can commission across all council areas.”

Grainia Long, chief executive of the NIHE, told councillors from Belfast City Council this week that housing delivery had been “severely impacted” as a result of the “current budgetary environment” across government.

In July, the NIHE said it expected its social housing development programme to deliver only 400 new homes in the current financial year, against a target of 2,000.

The organisation called it the “largest projected drop in social housing output of its kind in a generation, at a time when housing need is at its most acute”.

The warning came after the Department for Communities’ capital budget was cut by 38% in Northern Ireland’s budget in May.

Budgets for new-build social housing are set by the Northern Ireland Executive and the Department for Communities is responsible for the Social Housing Development Programme.

The NIHE is a non-departmental public body, sponsored by the Department for Communities. It is Northern Ireland’s biggest social landlord, managing around 83,000 social homes.