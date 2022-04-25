NIHE workers to strike for two weeks over pay dispute

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Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s (NIHE) workers are set to be on strike for the next two weeks over a pay dispute amid the cost of living crisis.
Unite the Union said members in 19 local authorities – mainly councils, the Education Authority and the 85,000-home NIHE – are striking after employees were offered a rise of 1.75%.
It wants to negotiate a 10% pay increase in light of UK inflation increasing to 7% – the highest increase in 30 years.
The NIHE said its repairs service will be disrupted during the strike, which will take place between 25 April and 8 May, excluding 2 May. During this time, only emergency repairs will be available.
The move follows previous strike action in March and earlier this month.
The pay and terms of conditions of employment for local government services’ workers is determined by the National Joint Council (NJC).
Sharon Graham, general secretary at Unite, said: “The offer of 1.75% is completely unacceptable – it’s a huge wage cut.
“All workers have a right to expect pay to keep pace with inflationary pressures and it’s appalling that public sector workers face a choice of heating or eating.”
Gareth Scott, regional officer at Unite, said employers “need to address the pay expectations of their workforce”.
“Their failure to do so to date has led to this escalation and the unnecessary disruption that will inevitably result,” he added.
In a statement, the NIHE said it is “expecting some disruption” to its repairs service, while areas affected may include Craigavon, Coleraine, and North and West Belfast.
“During this period, an emergency-only repairs service will be in operation. We will contact tenants if any scheduled repairs need to be postponed.
“Tenants can continue to report repairs as normal through our usual channels,” it said.
Council services expected to be affected include bin collections, housing recycling centres, street and park cleaning.
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