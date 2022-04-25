NIHE workers to strike for two weeks over pay dispute

Unite the Union said members in 19 local authorities – mainly councils, the Education Authority and the 85,000-home NIHE – are striking after employees were offered a rise of 1.75%.

It wants to negotiate a 10% pay increase in light of UK inflation increasing to 7% – the highest increase in 30 years.

The NIHE said its repairs service will be disrupted during the strike, which will take place between 25 April and 8 May, excluding 2 May. During this time, only emergency repairs will be available.

The move follows previous strike action in March and earlier this month.