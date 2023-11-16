Nine households stay in Bristol block despite fire and structural risks

Bristol City Council began evacuating hundreds of residents from Barton House on Tuesday evening (14 November), but an update by the city mayor has revealed the small number who have decided to stay, alongside 29 households who did not answer their doors.

Fifty-seven hotel rooms have been provided to families in need and four people stayed at the council’s rest centre at City Hall.

In a statement, Bristol mayor Marvin Rees said: “We have managed to make direct contact with most Barton House residents. We are asking people to contact us with their details to let us know if they or other residents are not getting updates from us. We will then be sure to add their details.

“We are working throughout the day and evening to make contact with those households we couldn’t speak to yesterday and continue to have an ongoing dialogue with those who chose to stay inside Barton House. All other households chose to stay with friends and family.