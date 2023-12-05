Nine Scottish landlords identify RAAC in their homes, regulator confirms

Responses to a survey launched by the SHR in October have revealed that 953 Scottish social homes were affected by reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

A total of 94 landlords confirmed to the Scottish regulator that there is no RAAC in their homes, while 62 continue to investigate whether it is present in any of their properties.

The lightweight concrete was used between the 1950s and 1990s in the floors, walls and roofs of some buildings in Scotland, including residential properties.