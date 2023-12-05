Nine Scottish landlords identify RAAC in their homes, regulator confirms

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Nine Scottish landlords have identified potentially dangerous concrete in their homes, the Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR) has confirmed.
Responses to a survey launched by the SHR in October have revealed that 953 Scottish social homes were affected by reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).
A total of 94 landlords confirmed to the Scottish regulator that there is no RAAC in their homes, while 62 continue to investigate whether it is present in any of their properties.
The lightweight concrete was used between the 1950s and 1990s in the floors, walls and roofs of some buildings in Scotland, including residential properties.
More than 100 English schools have recently either partially or fully closed due to fears over the risks of RAAC, which is weaker than standard concrete and more prone to collapse because of its “bubbly” construction.
The SHR said it would publish details of the landlords that have identified RAAC within some of their properties on Monday 11 December. It said the delay was to allow landlords time to communicate directly with affected tenants.
The Scottish regulator added that it would continue to update its information as those landlords that are still investigating the incidence of RAAC complete their work.
Landlords affected by RAAC in Scotland include Aberdeen City Council, which revealed suspicions in October that the potentially dangerous concrete was used in hundreds of homes on the Balnagask Estate in the south-east of the city.
Nicola Harcus, assistant director of regulation at the SHR, said: “We have collected and published this information to help the Scottish government to establish a clear national assessment of RAAC in social housing in Scotland.
“It is important to stress that the presence of RAAC does not necessarily present an immediate risk. Landlords should have a good understanding of the presence and condition of RAAC in the homes they provide to tenants so they can have appropriate plans for its management.
“It is also important that where they identify RAAC, landlords communicate quickly and effectively with tenants that are affected.
"We’ll update the figures we have published today as landlords complete their outstanding investigations and tell us the outcome from these, and we will continue to engage with those landlords who have RAAC in homes to get appropriate assurance about their management of that RAAC.”
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