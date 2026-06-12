Nine years after Grenfell, are disabled people any safer?

Successive governments pledged they would not ignore the lessons of Grenfell, yet, nine years later, deaf and disabled people are still being failed on fire safety, says Laura Vicinanza, senior policy and stakeholder engagement manager at charity Inclusion London
On the night of the Grenfell Tower fire, almost half of the building’s disabled residents, 15 people, tragically lost their lives. They were trapped in a burning building, with no way to escape. None of them had a plan in place (known as a Personal Emergency Evacuation Plan or PEEP) to ensure they could safely evacuate in an emergency.
These deaths were preventable.
Nine years on from the Grenfell tragedy, we must ask a simple question: are disabled people in England any safer than they were on the night of 14 June 2017?
The answer is no.
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry recognised the importance of PEEPs and recommended that residents who may find it difficult to self-evacuate during an emergency should have one in place. The principle was simple: everyone should be able to escape a building safely in an emergency.
Successive governments pledged that they would not ignore the lessons of Grenfell. They promised deaf and disabled people that we would never again be trapped in our homes, unable to escape from a fire. Yet, nine years later, deaf and disabled people are still being failed on fire safety.
The government’s new Residential Personal Emergency Evacuation Plan (RPEEP) regulations, which came into force in April this year, were supposed to make disabled people safer. Instead, they leave many of us with the same fear we have carried since Grenfell: if there is a fire in my building tonight, how will I get out safely? Will I survive?
These regulations are simply not good enough. They leave too much discretion to building owners and managers, and create a system where disabled people’s safety depends on what building they live in and how much money they have in their pocket.
If disabled people live in the “wrong” building – one that is not high enough – they will be excluded from getting a PEEP altogether, but fire does not stop at seven storeys.
Grenfell taught us that. It taught us that no building is immune from fire and that ‘stay-put’ strategies can fail catastrophically. Yet, the government has chosen to create a system that excludes many disabled residents from the protections they need because of the building they happen to live in.
Disabled residents living outside the scope of these regulations will understandably ask: why does my safety matter less?
There is another troubling question at the heart of these regulations: how much is a disabled person’s safety worth?
Building owners and managers are not automatically required to provide evacuation equipment or other fire safety measures, even where disabled residents are clearly at risk. Instead, decisions can depend on what is considered “reasonable and proportionate”.
In practice, this means a disabled resident could be told that the equipment they need to escape a fire, like an evacuation chair, is simply too expensive to provide. If they cannot afford to pay for it themselves, they may be left without it.
The government is once again allowing cost to shape who gets protection.
But why should disabled people’s safety depend on our ability to pay?
A safety system where only those who can afford to pay get protection is a two-tier safety system. This is not only unreasonable, it is inhumane.
The regulations also fail to place strong enough duties on building owners and managers to identify and communicate with disabled residents who may need support during an evacuation.
Building owners and managers are only required to prepare a PEEP if a resident gives consent several times. Yet, there is no requirement for that consent to be sought in an accessible way, or for residents to be contacted a minimum number of times.
“A safety system where only those who can afford to pay get protection is a two-tier safety system”
If communication is inaccessible, inadequate or poorly handled, disabled people can be left without evacuation plans, not because they do not need them, but because the system failed to reach them.
This is not what Grenfell survivors, bereaved families and deaf and disabled campaigners fought for.
Disabled people’s lives should never be treated as expendable.
The government should act now, strengthen these regulations to avoid another Grenfell and prevent more disabled people from dying.
But this is not just a story about what the government has failed to do. It is also about what can still be done.
Housing providers do not have to wait for legislation to improve. They can proactively identify residents who may need support in an emergency, make communication accessible and provide PEEPs to everyone who needs them.
PEEPs should not be seen as a regulatory burden or tick-box exercise. They are a practical tool that saves lives.
Remembering Grenfell must mean more than words. It must mean taking action, so that no disabled person is ever again left trapped without a safe way out.
Laura Vicinanza, senior policy and stakeholder engagement manager, Inclusion London
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