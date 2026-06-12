Nine years after Grenfell, are disabled people any safer?

Successive governments pledged they would not ignore the lessons of Grenfell, yet, nine years later, deaf and disabled people are still being failed on fire safety, says Laura Vicinanza, senior policy and stakeholder engagement manager at charity Inclusion London #UKhousing

Successive governments pledged that they would not ignore the lessons of Grenfell. They promised deaf and disabled people that we would never again be trapped in our homes, unable to escape from a fire. Yet, nine years later, deaf and disabled people are still being failed on fire safety.

The Grenfell Tower Inquiry recognised the importance of PEEPs and recommended that residents who may find it difficult to self-evacuate during an emergency should have one in place. The principle was simple: everyone should be able to escape a building safely in an emergency.

Nine years on from the Grenfell tragedy, we must ask a simple question: are disabled people in England any safer than they were on the night of 14 June 2017?

On the night of the Grenfell Tower fire, almost half of the building’s disabled residents, 15 people, tragically lost their lives. They were trapped in a burning building, with no way to escape. None of them had a plan in place (known as a Personal Emergency Evacuation Plan or PEEP) to ensure they could safely evacuate in an emergency.

The government’s new Residential Personal Emergency Evacuation Plan (RPEEP) regulations, which came into force in April this year, were supposed to make disabled people safer. Instead, they leave many of us with the same fear we have carried since Grenfell: if there is a fire in my building tonight, how will I get out safely? Will I survive?

These regulations are simply not good enough. They leave too much discretion to building owners and managers, and create a system where disabled people’s safety depends on what building they live in and how much money they have in their pocket.

If disabled people live in the “wrong” building – one that is not high enough – they will be excluded from getting a PEEP altogether, but fire does not stop at seven storeys.

Grenfell taught us that. It taught us that no building is immune from fire and that ‘stay-put’ strategies can fail catastrophically. Yet, the government has chosen to create a system that excludes many disabled residents from the protections they need because of the building they happen to live in.

Disabled residents living outside the scope of these regulations will understandably ask: why does my safety matter less?

There is another troubling question at the heart of these regulations: how much is a disabled person’s safety worth?

Building owners and managers are not automatically required to provide evacuation equipment or other fire safety measures, even where disabled residents are clearly at risk. Instead, decisions can depend on what is considered “reasonable and proportionate”.

In practice, this means a disabled resident could be told that the equipment they need to escape a fire, like an evacuation chair, is simply too expensive to provide. If they cannot afford to pay for it themselves, they may be left without it.