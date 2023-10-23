No abolition of Section 21 without court reform, government reveals

A ban on no-fault evictions was first proposed in April 2019 by Theresa May when she was prime minister, and would mean that private landlords – including registered providers – will no longer be able to evict tenants for no reason.

However, in response to the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee report on reforming the private rented sector, the government has pledged to introduce the ban only after a new court process is in place.

The government believes digitisation will make the court process easier and simpler for landlords to use, and it will look at prioritising certain cases, including anti-social behaviour.

The proposals also feature a plan for improving bailiff recruitment and retention and reducing administrative tasks so bailiffs can prioritise possession enforcement.