Update: government has not ruled out criteria changes for building safety funds

Eligibility for building safety funds remains unchanged but the government could change criteria in the future, officials have clarified #UKhousing

The clarification follows chancellor Rachel Reeves’ announcement of £1bn in new building safety funding to speed up the removal of dangerous cladding in 2025-26 during last week’s Budget.

Under current rules, social landlords are only eligible for building safety funds if costs would otherwise be passed on to leaseholders or they threaten the landlord’s financial viability.

In an update to our earlier story, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said that while eligibility for existing building safety schemes is unchanged and the criteria remain unchanged, it has not ruled out changing the criteria in future.

Budget documents added that this includes “new investment to speed up the remediation of social housing”, and said the government will set out further steps on remediation “later this autumn”.

Inside Housing understands that this funding will be allocated to existing building safety schemes, for which social landlords are eligible only under certain specific criteria.

Housing associations have called for eligibility criteria of schemes such as the Building Safety Fund to be widened to allow more social landlords to access funding.

The government said that it would set out further plans, including detail on how it will support the social housing sector to overcome the barriers to remediation, in due course.

At the Labour Party Conference in September, Angela Rayner, the housing secretary, promised a new remediation plan without revealing any details on what that would look like.

Inside Housing was passed between the Treasury and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) when seeking clarity on how the £1bn in new funding will be delivered and who will be eligible.

MHCLG highlighted the four schemes that support the remediation of social housing. The Social Sector ACM Cladding Remediation Fund committed up to £400m to remove and replace unsafe aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding, but only on buildings over 18 metres in height that are owned by registered providers.