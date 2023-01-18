‘No credible route’ to improving affordability that does not involve rebuilding housing support system, report finds

Rented housing swallows up almost three times as much of tenants’ incomes today as it did four decades ago, according to a research paper published by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

The report, called Housing affordability since 1979: determinants and solutions, found that while successive governments had blamed rising rents on a lack of supply, shifting housing policy was also a “significant factor”.

It pointed specifically to a huge fall in the “generosity” of three policies that once made renting more affordable: sub-market rents through social housing, rent controls and housing benefit.

Economist Ian Mulheirn, one of the report’s authors, said: “We’re not saying we should go back to 1979. But in housing policy, there are two types of interventions: you can have more housing or some kind of subsidy such as housing benefit or rent control.”