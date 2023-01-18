‘No credible route’ to improving affordability that does not involve rebuilding housing support system, report finds

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The housing affordability crisis for UK renters was caused by the retreat of housing support through rent control, social housing and housing benefit system, and cannot be fixed without repairing this system, a new report has said.
Rented housing swallows up almost three times as much of tenants’ incomes today as it did four decades ago, according to a research paper published by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.
The report, called Housing affordability since 1979: determinants and solutions, found that while successive governments had blamed rising rents on a lack of supply, shifting housing policy was also a “significant factor”.
It pointed specifically to a huge fall in the “generosity” of three policies that once made renting more affordable: sub-market rents through social housing, rent controls and housing benefit.
Economist Ian Mulheirn, one of the report’s authors, said: “We’re not saying we should go back to 1979. But in housing policy, there are two types of interventions: you can have more housing or some kind of subsidy such as housing benefit or rent control.”
“You could build market homes until you are blue in the face, even hit the government’s target of 300,000 a year for many years running, but it wouldn’t solve the affordability problem,” he added.
The report argued that the housing affordability crisis for renters is firmly grounded in the waning generosity of the subsidies on offer to lower-income households over the past 40 years.
According to the paper, the value of these housing “subsidies” has fallen from 16.5% of total day-to-day cost of housing services in the national accounts in 1979 to 11.5% in 2019-20.
This was a result of social housing rents rising from half of market rents to two-thirds, the social rented sector shrinking from 31% to 17% of all housing stock, and the abolition of private sector rent controls in the 1980s.
“Had subsidies not been reduced, housing affordability for renters could have been largely unchanged relative to 1979,” the report said.
It argued that costs will only be brought down if these subsidies are strengthened and called for a “re-examination of the housing subsidy regime”.
The research also urged the government to put an end to the freeze on the Local Housing Allowance and for rates to be relinked with market rents.
“There is no credible route to significantly improving affordability that does not involve rebuilding some of those support systems. On both social and economic grounds, there is a strong case for action,” the report said.
As for social housing, the report said the UK needs an additional 700,000 new social homes and that secure housing should be the priority for the 1.9 million low-income families with children, pensioners and people with a disability.
Mr Mulheirn said the research showed there was no way of solving the housing affordability crisis without restoring some of those mechanisms that help low-income renters.
He added: “We need more social housing for families with children, but also more generous housing benefits linked to housing costs. We’ve seen housing benefits demonised by [the] right as too expensive and by the left as a subsidy to landlords, but its a critical part of making housing more affordable.”
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