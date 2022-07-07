No dividend payments at for-profit RP after concerns raised about potential breach of asset coverage ratio

Heylo Housing, the for-profit social housing provider, made the admission in its latest accounts, which covers the period up to the end of September 2021.

The concern is based on the assumption that if its net debt remains the same, a downward movement of £1.4m, or 6.8% in the valuation of the association’s property portfolio, may lead to a breach of the asset coverage ratio (ACR) covenant.

The accounts state: “Directors also note that the property valuation is performed by external values and is not within management’s control. If a breach did occur under a plausible downside scenario, the directors have the right to cure a breach, however the company’s ability to remedy a potential breach is limited.

“This condition represents a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

To help ease the pressure and create a buffer, the provider has now elected not to pay dividends.

A spokesperson for Heylo said: “We have run multiple sensitivity analyses and stand by [our belief] that we have a going concern. But in light of market volatility and out of an abundance of caution, given that this period also includes the impact of COVID-19, we decided to explicitly acknowledge the market uncertainty.

“We have repeatedly elected not to take any dividends from this company, preferring to reinvest the proceeds to add further buffer.”