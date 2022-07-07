No dividend payments at for-profit RP after concerns raised about potential breach of asset coverage ratio

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A for-profit housing association has reported that market volatility could affect its ability to pay its debts and “continue as a going concern” if the value of its portfolio falls by around £1.4m.
Heylo Housing, the for-profit social housing provider, made the admission in its latest accounts, which covers the period up to the end of September 2021.
The concern is based on the assumption that if its net debt remains the same, a downward movement of £1.4m, or 6.8% in the valuation of the association’s property portfolio, may lead to a breach of the asset coverage ratio (ACR) covenant.
The accounts state: “Directors also note that the property valuation is performed by external values and is not within management’s control. If a breach did occur under a plausible downside scenario, the directors have the right to cure a breach, however the company’s ability to remedy a potential breach is limited.
“This condition represents a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”
To help ease the pressure and create a buffer, the provider has now elected not to pay dividends.
A spokesperson for Heylo said: “We have run multiple sensitivity analyses and stand by [our belief] that we have a going concern. But in light of market volatility and out of an abundance of caution, given that this period also includes the impact of COVID-19, we decided to explicitly acknowledge the market uncertainty.
“We have repeatedly elected not to take any dividends from this company, preferring to reinvest the proceeds to add further buffer.”
The valuation of Heylo’s investment property portfolio stands at £19.8m.
The association maintains that it is “financially sound and well funded, and stands ready to help even more people own their own homes”.
Heylo’s accounts also show it made a £291,000 loss, an improvement on the £1.1m loss reported in 2020.
Net assets currently stand at £3.7m and cash in hand at the bank at £900,000.
Rental income fell slightly from £467,000 in 2020 to £429,000 at the end of September 2021, and income from the value of shared ownership properties fell from £2.1m to £552,000 over the same period.
However, Heylo’s spokesperson was optimistic about the association’s future. “We’re proud to have become the UK’s largest private investor in shared ownership housing, with more than 7,000 part-buy, part-rent homes under ownership that have helped people get on the housing ladder.
“Our business generates tremendous social value. Working with Homes England, the Regulator of Social Housing, local authorities and house builders, we plan to continue to expand our shared ownership business over the next few years.”
The association has made a number of appointments to its board since the start of the year, including a Labour Peer and the former boss of L&Q.
Former housing minister Nick Raynsford announced in May last year that he will retire from the board this summer.
Heylo’s spokesperson said: “Nick wanted to give us sufficient time to find a replacement chair and for the incoming person to have time to get to grips with the role.
“We were incredibly pleased at the start of the year to attract Lord Adonis as chairman designate.
“Lord Adonis brings a wealth of experience in infrastructure and government relations, which is valuable to delivering more affordable homes in England.
“At the start of this year, we also were pleased to have David Montague join the board of Heylo Housing Group Limited and recently the board of Heylo Housing Registered Provider. As the former chief executive of L&Q, David brings a wealth of housing experience to our boards.”
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