No evidence passwords or customer information accessed in cyberattack, says Clarion

The 125,000-home landlord confirmed that its CRM, where it keeps the bulk of its customer information, was not accessed during the June attack #UKhousing

However, it was still investigating the extent to which data stored elsewhere may have been affected and said it was important not to speculate further while this took place.

In an update today, the 125,000-home landlord confirmed that its customer relationship management (CRM) system, where it keeps the bulk of its customer information, was not accessed during the June attack, and it hadn’t found any indication that passwords were compromised.

Many of Clarion’s services are still down, following an attack that targeted the housing association’s IT infrastructure last month.

Clarion first noticed disruptions to some of its systems at the end of June, with the attack then hitting a number of its services, as well as phone lines.

At the time, the association advised residents not to contact it by phone unless an emergency repair was needed and to assume that any email sent to the landlord from Friday 17 June had not been received.

Earlier this month, Clarion said the cyberattack could result in a long period of disruption and that it would have to rebuild some of its systems completely.

In its latest update, it said it was working closely with its cybersecurity partner and other experts to restore systems and would gradually start returning to a full service.