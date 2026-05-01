No-fault eviction ban now in force under Renters’ Rights Act

The landmark legislation increases protection for 11 million private renters in England, in what the government has described as the “biggest increase to renters’ rights in over 40 years”.

Section 21 no-fault evictions and bidding wars have been banned, and tenants can now challenge unreasonable rent hikes.

Fixed-term tenancies are also now invalid, meaning renters can end any tenancy with no more than two months’ notice.

Analysis by housing charity Shelter has found that the legislation will protect more than 2,000 households every month from the threat of homelessness caused directly by no-fault evictions.