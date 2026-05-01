No-fault eviction ban now in force under Renters’ Rights Act

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The Renters’ Rights Act, which has come into effect today, will protect more than 2,000 households a month from eviction, according to a new analysis.
The landmark legislation increases protection for 11 million private renters in England, in what the government has described as the “biggest increase to renters’ rights in over 40 years”.
Section 21 no-fault evictions and bidding wars have been banned, and tenants can now challenge unreasonable rent hikes.
Fixed-term tenancies are also now invalid, meaning renters can end any tenancy with no more than two months’ notice.
Analysis by housing charity Shelter has found that the legislation will protect more than 2,000 households every month from the threat of homelessness caused directly by no-fault evictions.
The charity said that until now, these evictions were a “major contributing factor in rising homelessness”.
Other protective measures coming into force today include the abolition of blanket bans on tenants who have children or receive benefits and a new requirement for landlords to consider reasonable requests for pets.
Some changes under the legislation will be implemented later, such as the application of a new Decent Homes Standard by 2035 and the extension of Awaab’s Law to the private rented sector.
Sarah Elliott, chief executive of Shelter, said the legislation coming into force today “marks a quantum leap forward in the fight for renters’ rights”.
She added: “After decades of campaigning, the act has dragged our archaic rental system into the 21st century. With Section 21 abolished, gone are the days when tenants could be evicted for no reason whatsoever and with only two months’ notice.”
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “For too long, families have lived with the constant fear of eviction, while young people have been outbid for the homes they need to start their lives.
“Today we are putting that right. We promised to fix a broken rental system and we’re delivering.”
Housing secretary Steve Reed said: “Renters have been living at the mercy of rogue landlords and in fear of losing their home for too long.
“We are putting a stop to this with historic changes that give renters the security they deserve – marking the beginning of a new era for private renters.”
Ben Twomey, chief executive of campaign group Generation Rent, said the new law is “a vital step towards rebalancing power between renters and landlords and should be celebrated”.
He continued: “If this law is to reach into people’s homes and improve their lives, it’s vital councils across the country are using all their powers to make sure landlords stick to the new rules.”
Matt Downie, chief executive at homelessness charity Crisis, said: “Today marks an important milestone for the millions of people renting across England who have lived without stability and security for far too long.
“Private renters will finally be able to breathe a sigh of relief without the threat of a no-fault eviction or an unfair rent increase pushing them into homelessness.
“Section 21 evictions have long been one of the leading causes of homelessness. As an organisation, we have campaigned long and hard to strengthen renters’ rights and today’s legislation is a critical step in doing so.
“At last private renters can feel safe and secure in their homes without the threat of an unnecessary eviction forcing them into homelessness.”
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