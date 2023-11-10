No-fault eviction court proceedings hit seven-year high

Between July and September 2023, 8,399 English landlords started Section 21 court proceedings against their tenants, according to the latest Ministry of Justice data.

This represents a 38% increase in claims issued by landlords compared with the same period in 2022, where 6,092 landlords started Section 21 court proceedings.

It is the highest number of accelerated procedure claims in a quarter since Q2 in 2016, when there were 9,330 claims.

The new figures also showed that between July and September 2023, 2,307 households in the private rented sector were evicted from their homes by bailiffs because of Section 21 proceedings, the highest number in four-and-a-half years.

This is a 29% increase compared to the same period in 2022, when 1,792 households were evicted by bailiffs via Section 21.