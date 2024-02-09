No-fault eviction proceedings increased nearly 49% in 2023

The number of people removed from their homes by court bailiffs because of Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions rose 49% in the past year #UKhousing

The latest data also showed that a further 30,230 landlords in England started Section 21 eviction court proceedings in 2023, a rise of 28% in one year.

A total of 26,311 households have been removed from their homes since the government first promised to scrap no-fault evictions in 2019.

Figures released yesterday by the Ministry of Justice showed that 9,457 households in England were evicted by bailiffs in 2023, compared to 6,399 in 2022.

Section 21 evictions allow landlords to evict tenants with two months’ notice and no reason given.

Shelter believes that most renters move out before the end of this notice period to avoid the eviction claim going to court, so the lower repossession statistics may only show part of a bigger problem.

The charity’s research found that since the last time they moved, it took more than one-third of tenants (34%) longer than two months to find a new home, leaving many facing homelessness once a no-fault eviction notice has been issued.

The Conservative government promised to scrap no-fault evictions in its 2019 election manifesto. In May 2023, it published the Renters (Reform) Bill, which also committed to the policy.

Since then, however, ministers have said the ban will only be introduced after a number of court reforms take place.