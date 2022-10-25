No-fault evictions and the wobbly housing market – what #UKhousing has been tweeting about this month

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Following the economic turmoil caused by the Mini Budget, #UKhousing was dealt another blow with rumours of the ban on no-fault evictions being scrapped and the Social Housing Regulation Bill being dropped. We also heard talk of housing benefit being frozen and plans to increase the Section 106 threshold at which developers must build affordable homes. Jess McCabe rounds up the month in tweets
Much of #UKhousing has spent the month reacting to one policy shock after another – first the Mini Budget, then the economic damage and its impact on housing. Then signals started floating around of plans to ditch the ban on no-fault evictions.
The reaction was swift and negative, seemingly from all sides of the political spectrum. @CharlotteCGill of GB News and formerly ConservativeHome, for example, said: “I’ll bet no MP has ever had a no-fault eviction. Because if they had they would be properly kicking off tomorrow at the idea of them not being scrapped. They’re inhumane. I sometimes think we actually treat chickens better.”
Then came rumours – since denied – that the government could drop the Social Housing Regulation Bill. @KwajoHousing responded: “5 years after Grenfell. 72 people’s lives gone. Half a million people still living in disrepair. 39%+ increase in private evictions since July of this year. Now this.”
And then at Prime Minister’s Questions, Liz Truss U-turned again, cancelling plans to scrap the ban on no-fault evictions.
To clarify that barrage of double negatives, the ban on Section 21 evictions is back on, and the Social Housing Regulation Bill looks like it will proceed.
We then heard more reports and rumours – at time of writing – that housing benefit could be frozen.
Derek Bernardi (@DSBernardi), head of public law @LawstopUK, tweeted: “Whatever savings come from freezing housing benefit will surely be swallowed up by the increased burden on council homelessness services. Not to mention the human suffering, though I imagine that’s less of a concern for this government.”
Patrick Calver (@CalverPatrick) from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation tweeted:
The government must be living in an alternate reality where rents aren’t spiralling and rising homelessness isn’t a problem. https://t.co/pHNAHL23Ol— Patrick Calver (@CalverPatrick) October 12, 2022
Another policy being floated, according to The Times, is a plan to increase the Section 106 threshold at which developers must build affordable homes, from projects of 10 homes and bigger to 40 or 50. The Times’ story suggested that this could lead to a one-fifth reduction in affordable housing delivery.
Paul Smith (@housingpaul), chief executive of Elim, tweeted: “This won’t affect the larger associations who don’t often bother with small S106 schemes but will dry up small housing associations like @ElimHousing [that] rely on S106 contributions which are typically on developments of less [than] 40 homes.”
The wobbly housing market and the worrying impact of interest rate rises on mortgages have also been subjects of discussion.
Labour MP Angela Eagle (@angelaeagle) said: “There is now a Tory Mortgage Premium on every borrower in the aftermath of the chancellor’s catastrophic budget.”
Many people were tweeting about the likely impact of this on shared owners (whose rent increases are not being capped), and the knock-on impact for private renters.
“We also need more discussion of shared owners who face rising rents, mortgages and service charges right now. HAs and government may well need to agree a bailout plan for those who simply cannot manage that,” noted @robin_white13.
@BHCymru365 – it is Black History Month, but Black History Cymru 365 tweets about Black history in Wales all year, because “Welsh Black History must be 365 not just one month”
@HenleyHalebrown – the architecture firm that won the Neave Brown Award for affordable housing this month, for a Hackney project that combined a school and affordable homes
@LaraOyedele – the new president of the Chartered Institute of Housing
@yourownplace published a really interesting graph, which breaks down how councils are spending their discretionary housing budget.
Thanks @s_w_training for these DHP (Discretionary Housing— Your Own Place CIC (@yourownplace) October 13, 2022
Payment) statistics. Councils often spend their full allocation – but not always. #unclaimedbenefits #entitledto #turn2us pic.twitter.com/gnhVAm4rSU
While it will be unsurprising that most are spending roughly all the money, and some are overspending, there are some significantly underspending, including some spending less than half their budget.
Discussions about the rent cap on social housing in England, and the rent freeze on social housing in Scotland, have been continuing.
While much of the sector has been focused on the impact of cutting rent increases on plans for repairs, retrofit and new build, there have been a few dissenting voices, such as that of Tom Murtha (@tomemurtha), retired housing chief executive and one of the co-founders of the SHOUT campaign.
So the call is increase the pressure on some of the poorest in society to enable HAs to continue to build new homes which most existing tenants can’t afford. @insidehousing Major sector bodies call for government to cap rent rises no lower than 7% https://t.co/fZZA4YkL5z— Tom Murtha. Retired. (@tomemurtha) October 14, 2022
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Week in Housing round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories