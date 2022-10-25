No-fault evictions and the wobbly housing market – what #UKhousing has been tweeting about this month

Much of #UKhousing has spent the month reacting to one policy shock after another – first the Mini Budget, then the economic damage and its impact on housing. Then signals started floating around of plans to ditch the ban on no-fault evictions.

The reaction was swift and negative, seemingly from all sides of the political spectrum. @CharlotteCGill of GB News and formerly ConservativeHome, for example, said: “I’ll bet no MP has ever had a no-fault eviction. Because if they had they would be properly kicking off tomorrow at the idea of them not being scrapped. They’re inhumane. I sometimes think we actually treat chickens better.”

Then came rumours – since denied – that the government could drop the Social Housing Regulation Bill. @KwajoHousing responded: “5 years after Grenfell. 72 people’s lives gone. Half a million people still living in disrepair. 39%+ increase in private evictions since July of this year. Now this.”

And then at Prime Minister’s Questions, Liz Truss U-turned again, cancelling plans to scrap the ban on no-fault evictions.

To clarify that barrage of double negatives, the ban on Section 21 evictions is back on, and the Social Housing Regulation Bill looks like it will proceed.