No-fault evictions in Welsh county expected to surge by 90% as landlords quit market

Pembrokeshire County Council said its projections for 2022-23 showed that 492 people will present as homeless as a result of being issued with a Section 21 notice. This is a 90% increase on the previous year, when 258 were evicted.

The surge in no-fault evictions is partly down to landlords leaving the market either to sell up, convert homes into holiday lets, or in anticipation of the impact that new Welsh rental reforms might have on the sector, the local authority said.

The total number of homeless presentations have also increased significantly, with mid-year estimates confirming a 79% increase in a five-year period.

As of March 2022, Pembrokeshire Council had 418 people in temporary accommodation, a 435% increase from the same month in 2019.