No-fault evictions proceedings increase 19% in first quarter of 2024 to a six-year high

The new data from the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) showed that 2,682 households in England were marched out of their homes by bailiffs as a result of no-fault evictions between January and March 2024.

This is an increase of 19% in a year and the highest number in six years.

The MoJ figures showed that a further 7,863 landlords in England started Section 21 eviction proceedings against their tenants in that time period, an increase of 15% in a year.

A Section 21 notice allows landlords to evict tenants with just two months’ notice and no reason given.