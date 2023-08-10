No-fault evictions up by 41%, new government data shows

It means private landlords – including registered providers – will no longer be able to evict tenants for no reason.

The data shows that, between April and June 2023, 2,228 households were evicted because of a Section 21, ‘no-fault’, eviction, up from 1,578 households the same quarter last year.

However, the ban is yet to be made law and, since it was first proposed, thousands of people have been threatened with or evicted by Section 21 notices.

The government data revealed that 21,332 households have been evicted from their homes by bailiffs since the government first promised the ban.

It showed that private landlords started 7,491 court claims to evict their tenants under Section 21 this quarter, up 35% in a year.

In the past year, 24,060 households were threatened with homelessness as a result of no-fault evictions, up by 21% compared with the previous 12 months.

Shelter, the homelessness charity, is urging the government to prioritise the bill’s progress as soon as parliament returns from recess in September.