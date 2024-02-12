No-fault evictions will be banned by next election, Gove pledges

Section 21 evictions allow landlords to evict tenants with two months’ notice and no reason given. The Conservative government promised to scrap no-fault evictions in its 2019 election manifesto. In May 2023, it published the Renters’ (Reform) Bill, which also committed to the policy.

Mr Gove had previously told Conservative MPs that Section 21 evictions could not be scrapped until various court reforms took place .

The housing secretary told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg programme on Sunday that “we will have outlawed” the policy by the election “and we will have put the money into the courts in order to ensure that they can enforce that”.

Mr Gove said: “It is the case that there are a small minority of unscrupulous landlords who use the threat of eviction either to jack up rents or to silence people who are complaining about the quality of their homes.”

The next general election must take place by the end of January 2025, and prime minister Rishi Sunak said last month it was his “working assumption” that the election would be held in the second half of 2024.

No date has been set for when the bill will return to the House of Commons for its third reading, but officials said it would happen “shortly”.

During his appearance on the programme, Mr Gove also said the number of people living in temporary accommodation was unacceptable. “We have introduced something called the local authority housing fund, which is money that central government gives to councils specifically to acquire new properties to help to deal with this challenge,” he said.