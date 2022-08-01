No homes sold through London borough’s ‘shared ownership Right to Buy’ scheme in six years

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A scheme offering council tenants in an east London borough the opportunity to buy a share of their homes has produced no sales, despite operating for six years and being open to almost 15,000 households.
The London Borough of Barking and Dagenham offered its council tenants the chance to buy a share of the equity in their homes through the ‘Right to Invest’ in 2016.
Responding to a Freedom of Information (FOI) Act request from Inside Housing, the borough confirmed that almost 15,000 residents are eligible for the scheme, but not a single sale has been completed.
The government has introduced a similar ‘shared ownership Right to Buy’, which will offer tenants of rented homes built through the latest round of grant funding the opportunity to buy a share once they have lived in the property for a year.
Barking and Dagenham’s Right to Invest scheme was badged as a “tenant shared ownership scheme” for residents who could not afford a full Right to Buy purchase.
Responding to the FOI request, the borough said 14,989 tenants were eligible for the scheme, pending a successful affordability test.
Asked how many had purchased a share in their property, the borough said: “None. However, one tenant’s application was approved recently and referred to the legal team to complete the sale.”
A spokesperson for the borough said it has received “very few” applications for the scheme – just six in the past two years.
The spokesperson added that the council “does not know” why the scheme has proved unpopular, but suggested a lack of available mortgages had prevented those who applied from proceeding.
The scheme allows tenants to use the equivalent proportion of any Right to Buy discounts they are entitled to in order to reduce the cost of the purchase. They can buy shares starting from 25% of the property’s value, while continuing to pay rent on the remaining equity.
According to Barking and Dagenham’s estimates, a tenant who purchased a 25% share of a £270,000 home and was entitled to a large Right to Buy discount would see their monthly costs rise to £606, compared to a monthly rent of £440 as a social tenant.
They would also need to provide a deposit of between 5% and 20% of the value of their share, as well as covering the costs of purchasing a home, such as stamp duty and legal fees.
In return, they would become leaseholders on a 125-year lease and be made responsible for the cost of maintaining the property, and paying service charges for the building’s maintenance if they are in a flat.
While the borough has some of the lowest house prices in the capital, properties still sold at an average of £347,675 over the past year, according to Rightmove.
A spokesperson for Barking and Dagenham said: “We assess an applicant’s eligibility for the scheme based on the information they provide on their application form.
“However, a tenant first needs to put in an application and then we determine their eligibility for the scheme, by carrying out the usual Right to Buy eligibility checks to establish if they are secure tenants, have owned the property for at least three years and if the property is their main or principal home.
“Then we check their income and expenditure to assess affordability.
“Most Right to Invest applicants had applied for the Right to Buy scheme prior to applying for the Right to Invest scheme.
“To date, we have had very few applicants, and none have completed the process.
“We have had six cases in the last two years; one was recently referred to the legal team as the initial share of 25% is to be funded by a cash payment.
“There is another current Right to Invest application and we have requested evidence of income and expenditure prior to assessing affordability.
“We do not know the reasons why applicants have not proceeded with the purchase of shares under the Right to Invest scheme, but we suspect it might relate to difficulties in getting a mortgage to fund the purchase.”
The data, which was not released previously, may indicate a lack of appetite for the national shared ownership Right to Buy scheme launched with great fanfare in October 2019 by Robert Jenrick, the housing secretary at the time.
Access to the scheme was made a mandatory condition of funding for the Affordable Homes Programme 2021-26, with the government hoping to extend it to existing housing association stock through voluntary agreements with housing providers.
Sector figures warned of limited appetite and a lack of mortgage availability for the policy when it was launched.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities did not comment, but a spokesperson emphasised that the scheme is “entirely separate” from Barking and Dagenham’s Right to Invest.
The government has been seeking ways to extend the Right to Buy to housing association tenants without success since promising to do so in its general election manifesto in 2015.
Boris Johnson recently set out plans to reheat the stalled policy, before resigning as prime minister. It remains to be seen whether his successor will push it forward.
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