No homes sold through London borough’s ‘shared ownership Right to Buy’ scheme in six years

The London Borough of Barking and Dagenham offered its council tenants the chance to buy a share of the equity in their homes through the ‘Right to Invest’ in 2016.

Responding to a Freedom of Information (FOI) Act request from Inside Housing, the borough confirmed that almost 15,000 residents are eligible for the scheme, but not a single sale has been completed.

The government has introduced a similar ‘shared ownership Right to Buy’, which will offer tenants of rented homes built through the latest round of grant funding the opportunity to buy a share once they have lived in the property for a year.

Barking and Dagenham’s Right to Invest scheme was badged as a “tenant shared ownership scheme” for residents who could not afford a full Right to Buy purchase.

Responding to the FOI request, the borough said 14,989 tenants were eligible for the scheme, pending a successful affordability test.

Asked how many had purchased a share in their property, the borough said: “None. However, one tenant’s application was approved recently and referred to the legal team to complete the sale.”

A spokesperson for the borough said it has received “very few” applications for the scheme – just six in the past two years.

The spokesperson added that the council “does not know” why the scheme has proved unpopular, but suggested a lack of available mortgages had prevented those who applied from proceeding.