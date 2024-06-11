No housing association is an island

Every meeting I attend, every session I chair, I come to new realisations and I’m able to join the dots that little bit more successfully, for the organisations I’m working with in a non-executive capacity and for Eastlight. I leave conversations with my head buzzing with ideas, things I need to discuss in greater depth and positive changes I want to initiate.

Almost four years after we formed, Eastlight has a new corporate strategy, which will guide our work over the next three years. It’s my job to spearhead its delivery, to communicate our vision, and to remain in tune with morale and engagement within our organisation.

I may have non-executive responsibilities elsewhere, but I must always remain visible, accessible and accountable to my Eastlight colleagues. And that’s completely doable – mostly because I’m surrounded by people who are every bit as dedicated to our customers as I am. In fact, it’s their commitment to working with individuals who are dealing with increasingly complex challenges that drives me to want to do more.

“I’m not suggesting that chief executives should all be pursuing non-executive positions. I’m merely saying that we should be exploring our sector from different angles”

For example, as chair of BuildEast, I’m in a stronger position to advocate on behalf of colleagues and customers, to work with the National Housing Federation to influence regional and national decision-makers, and to demonstrate our sector’s impact on our neighbourhoods and communities.

I’ve been a housing person since I was a teenager. I completed my work experience at age 14 in my local council’s housing department, and at 18 began my career as a management trainee at Suffolk Heritage Housing Association, which later became part of the Flagship Group.

Would my younger self believe that, decades later, a tragedy like Grenfell could happen, that a two-year-old would die due to poor housing conditions, or that 35,000 families with toddlers and babies would be living in temporary accommodation? No, she wouldn’t. Would she want me to do as much as I can to improve the situation? Absolutely.

I’m not suggesting that chief executives should all be pursuing non-executive positions. I’m merely saying that we should be exploring our sector from different angles. And that goes beyond comparing our performance data to that reported by our peers via the tenant satisfaction measures.

No chief executive should be focusing solely on their own organisation’s successes (and failures). We are all connected, and we should be putting our egos aside, supporting one another, and contributing to making social housing better for all.