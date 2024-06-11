No housing association is an island

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Housing association bosses should be branching out beyond their own organisation, writes Emma Palmer, chief executive of Eastlight Community Homes
The last year has been challenging for everyone in housing. So why, in the space of the past 12 months, did I decide to take on two non-executive roles, in addition to my job as chief executive of Eastlight Community Homes?
While it may seem counterintuitive, I’ve found that adding to my responsibilities within the sector is helping me to become a better-equipped, well-informed and resilient leader for my own 13,800-home organisation.
Those of us who head up the 1,300 housing associations in England could be forgiven for disappearing within our own organisations: after all, there’s so much scrutiny on us all and lots to be done.
But it’s never been more crucial to gain new perspectives and to do as much as possible to improve the homes and services provided to social housing tenants everywhere, not only those who live in our own associations’ homes.
The introduction of the Regulator of Social Housing’s consumer standards puts us all on the same page. We’re all being measured in the same way and our focus must be on providing good-quality homes and services.
Meanwhile, we’re all dealing – to a greater or lesser extent – with the same social and economic challenges. We no longer have the luxury of fixating on the projects and initiatives we believe differentiate us from our peers.
None of us stands alone; we’re all part of the same sector and we’re here for the same reasons.
“We no longer have the luxury of fixating on the projects and initiatives we believe differentiate us from our peers”
In June 2023, I joined 3,700-home EastEnd Homes as a board member and in April this year, began serving on the board of 38,000-home G15 member A2Dominion, where I’m now chair of the customer services committee.
Then, in May, I took on the role of chair of BuildEast, a consortium with 15 housing association members operating in the East of England.
Of course, I bring valuable experience to these roles (I wouldn’t have been appointed to them otherwise). Eastlight is a G1/V1 organisation; we’re resident led – with our customers having a crucial role within our governance structure – and we’re fortunate to be in a relatively strong financial position. But I take a lot from them, too.
Every meeting I attend, every session I chair, I come to new realisations and I’m able to join the dots that little bit more successfully, for the organisations I’m working with in a non-executive capacity and for Eastlight. I leave conversations with my head buzzing with ideas, things I need to discuss in greater depth and positive changes I want to initiate.
Almost four years after we formed, Eastlight has a new corporate strategy, which will guide our work over the next three years. It’s my job to spearhead its delivery, to communicate our vision, and to remain in tune with morale and engagement within our organisation.
I may have non-executive responsibilities elsewhere, but I must always remain visible, accessible and accountable to my Eastlight colleagues. And that’s completely doable – mostly because I’m surrounded by people who are every bit as dedicated to our customers as I am. In fact, it’s their commitment to working with individuals who are dealing with increasingly complex challenges that drives me to want to do more.
“I’m not suggesting that chief executives should all be pursuing non-executive positions. I’m merely saying that we should be exploring our sector from different angles”
For example, as chair of BuildEast, I’m in a stronger position to advocate on behalf of colleagues and customers, to work with the National Housing Federation to influence regional and national decision-makers, and to demonstrate our sector’s impact on our neighbourhoods and communities.
I’ve been a housing person since I was a teenager. I completed my work experience at age 14 in my local council’s housing department, and at 18 began my career as a management trainee at Suffolk Heritage Housing Association, which later became part of the Flagship Group.
Would my younger self believe that, decades later, a tragedy like Grenfell could happen, that a two-year-old would die due to poor housing conditions, or that 35,000 families with toddlers and babies would be living in temporary accommodation? No, she wouldn’t. Would she want me to do as much as I can to improve the situation? Absolutely.
I’m not suggesting that chief executives should all be pursuing non-executive positions. I’m merely saying that we should be exploring our sector from different angles. And that goes beyond comparing our performance data to that reported by our peers via the tenant satisfaction measures.
No chief executive should be focusing solely on their own organisation’s successes (and failures). We are all connected, and we should be putting our egos aside, supporting one another, and contributing to making social housing better for all.
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