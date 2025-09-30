Mount Anvil is not just doing this at Friary Park but on other projects, too. The developer is collaborating with the London Lions basketball team to construct communal basketball courts on a number of estate regeneration schemes.

On the Barnsbury Estate in Islington, where the regeneration has recently been granted planning permission, children who currently live on the estate helped design the basketball court. Mr Beardmore reflects on the session: “We had a couple of the Lions coaches and they were shouting out things like, ‘If you’d like your basketball court to be full of jungle themes, run to that post [on] the far right.’ And we had 20 to 25 under-10s running all around this court.”

This exercise encouraged the parents of the children to become more involved in the regeneration process. “They were curious about what was going on and before you know it, they were part of our community engagement. That was just a brilliant example of working with people, like the Lions, just to reach further into this estate than what we would do normally,” Mr Beardmore adds.

At another regeneration development on the Isle of Dogs, Mount Anvil’s community engagement manager identified a group of girls using the local community sports centre to play basketball. However, due to a lack of funding, the community centre was due to close. Over the next couple of years, Mount Anvil was able to provide funding to keep the space open and brought in coaches and equipment. The team is now an official club called the Cubitt Town Girls Group and Mount Anvil plans to put a plaque for them on the sports pitch once the regeneration is finished.

“Basketball was the medium and London Lions were the partner, with the expertise to get the girls engaged at the start,” Mr Beardmore says. “It’s character-building. It’s the cohesion and the confidence that, I think, the girls probably say they’ve most benefited from.”

This is a project that has been praised by the London mayor, who has separately set up a basketball taskforce to expand the sport’s reach and engage young people. A spokesperson for the mayor says of Mount Anvil’s scheme: “It’s brilliant to see initiatives like this provide positive spaces for young people to come together and play sport… This is how we continue to build a better, greener and fairer London for everyone.”

Reflecting with a view

We finish the tour of Friary Park on a roof terrace overlooking the site: the old estate, completed Phase One and ongoing building works. The regeneration team points out aspects from the old estate that residents wanted to improve, such as the size of balconies, dark areas behind bin sheds and places for more outdoor space.

“The phased development gives opportunity for learning and taking on feedback,” says Mount Anvil’s Mr Jones. “The feedback from residents was the windows on Phase 1A were not necessarily the most user-friendly, so we went out to the market, looked at what we could do on following phases, what we could change, what feedback we could take on board.”

During a planning committee meeting for Phase Three, it became apparent the residents do feel listened to. Sofia, a Friary Park resident of 19 years, spoke in support of the application.

“I’ve worked alongside Mount Anvil and Peabody. I’ve attended meetings, spoken up and raised concerns not just for myself but on behalf of my neighbours, and I’ve seen a real willingness to listen,” she said at the planning meeting. “Mount Anvil and Peabody have taken time to understand us. They responded to our feedback and collaborated with us.”