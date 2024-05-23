‘No party can consider itself ready to lead unless it tackles housing head-on’: sector reacts to general election

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Senior figures from across the sector have called for housing to be front and centre in party campaigns, after the prime minister unexpectedly called a general election.
Rishi Sunak set a date for 4 July in a rain-soaked Downing Street speech yesterday. In the background, Labour’s 1997 election anthem Things Can Only Get Better blared from a protestor’s speaker.
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer says the election is the “moment the country’s been waiting for”.
But will it be the moment the housing sector has been waiting for?
Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation (NHF), said: “The housing crisis is affecting people of all ages in every part of the country.
“Without urgent action from the next government, by the end of the next parliament, one in five households will be in unaffordable homes and six children in every school will be homeless.
“This crisis is the result of decades of underinvestment in social housing and short-term, piecemeal approaches the housing policy, but it can be solved.
“The beginning of a new parliamentary term is the best time for bold action and long-term thinking, and our sector is ready to work with whichever party is in power to build the affordable homes the country needs.”
The NHF boss said the membership organisation will continue to call on all political parties to commit to a strategic and properly funded long-term plan for housing.
Earlier this week, deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner promised to deliver 40% affordable homes on new development as part of her party’s plan for a new generation of New Towns.
Barring a dramatic upset, all polling suggests Labour will form the next government. Kick-starting development will not be the only issue in the party’s in-tray.
Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, the housing charity, said: “No political party can consider itself ready to lead the country unless it is willing to tackle housing head-on.
“Runaway rents, rising evictions and record levels of homelessness are destroying people’s lives; 145,800 children have been condemned to spend their early years in grotty, cramped hostels and B&Bs.
“Meanwhile, private renting remains completely broken, with tenants being forced to pay over the odds for homes that are often in dire condition. As voters gear up to head to the ballot box, lip service is no longer going to cut it – they need a genuine commitment from politicians of all stripes to end the housing emergency.”
Ms Neate reiterated her call for the next government to build 90,000 social homes a year for 10 years, an Inside Housing Build Social campaign ask, with rents tied to local incomes.
She also told “politicians to get serious about renting reform – no-fault evictions must be abolished, and renting has to be made safer, secure and more affordable”.
Gavin Smart, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), said: “The announcement of a 4 July general election provides an opportunity to place housing at the centre of the public discourse.
“As we outlined in our 10-point plan for housing, there is a blueprint for a new government to adopt that will help to address the housing crisis. Over the coming weeks, CIH will continue to make the case for a housing system that works for all.”
Jamie Ratcliff, chief communities and sustainability officer at SNG, said: “Housing is a critical issue for the electorate and voters will expect all parties to make serious pledges that treat it as critical national infrastructure in their manifestos.
“Certainty of who will be governing the country will be very welcome, and whoever forms the next government must equally give certainty to the housing sector, supporting us to provide the good, affordable homes that are urgently needed.”
Adam Lawrence, chief executive of London Square, the developer, said: “We have been in limbo for so long. We welcome clarity. It will be good for the housing sector and business generally. We need a new government now, with a clear mandate to drive the UK forward.”
The chief executive of Churchill Retirement Living called for a dedicated minister for later living, to act on the links between all departments to put older people front and centre.
Spencer McCarthy added: “The next government must urgently rethink Westminster’s relationship with older people – starting with the appointment of a dedicated minister for later living.
“An ageing UK population, coupled with a creaking NHS and insufficient housing provision is creating a perfect storm for a demographic so often cruelly forgotten by policymakers.
“Indeed, they might start by looking at recent research from WPI Economics, which shows that discharging elderly patients to retirement living communities already saves the NHS £93m every year and frees up 167,000 bed days – and that hitting just 10% of the overall new housing target for the next decade would bring the total NHS savings to £135m per year, or more than 242,000 bed days.”
“There’s still time for the prime minister to do the decent thing and secure the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill in the wash-up. Otherwise, the only question remaining is when will Labour liberate the 5.3m households from their feudal burden,” said Harry Scoffin, founder of the Free Leaseholders campaign.
On the same day as Mr Sunak’s announcement, the Metropolitan Police revealed that criminal trials relating to the Grenfell Tower fire will not begin until at least the middle of 2027.
The force is legally required to wait for the publication of the second part of the Grenfell public inquiry, set for later this year, before it passes the investigation on to prosecutors.
However, despite delays in the publication of the inquiry report, detective superintendent Garry Moncrieff said “there hasn’t been lost momentum”, adding that it was a “really complex investigation”.
Grenfell United, the bereaved families and survivor group, said: “Ten years until we see justice. Ten years until we see prosecutions. Ten years until those responsible for the murders of 72 people are held to account for their crimes. This should be shocking for everyone, but for us, we live our lives on hold while those responsible walk free.”
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