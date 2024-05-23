‘No party can consider itself ready to lead unless it tackles housing head-on’: sector reacts to general election

Senior figures from across the sector have called for housing to be front and centre in party campaigns, after the prime minister unexpectedly called a general election #UKhousing

“Without urgent action from the next government, by the end of the next parliament, one in five households will be in unaffordable homes and six children in every school will be homeless.

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation (NHF), said: “The housing crisis is affecting people of all ages in every part of the country.

But will it be the moment the housing sector has been waiting for?

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer says the election is the “moment the country’s been waiting for”.

Rishi Sunak set a date for 4 July in a rain-soaked Downing Street speech yesterday. In the background, Labour’s 1997 election anthem Things Can Only Get Better blared from a protestor’s speaker.

“This crisis is the result of decades of underinvestment in social housing and short-term, piecemeal approaches the housing policy, but it can be solved.

“The beginning of a new parliamentary term is the best time for bold action and long-term thinking, and our sector is ready to work with whichever party is in power to build the affordable homes the country needs.”

The NHF boss said the membership organisation will continue to call on all political parties to commit to a strategic and properly funded long-term plan for housing.

Earlier this week, deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner promised to deliver 40% affordable homes on new development as part of her party’s plan for a new generation of New Towns.

Barring a dramatic upset, all polling suggests Labour will form the next government. Kick-starting development will not be the only issue in the party’s in-tray.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, the housing charity, said: “No political party can consider itself ready to lead the country unless it is willing to tackle housing head-on.

“Runaway rents, rising evictions and record levels of homelessness are destroying people’s lives; 145,800 children have been condemned to spend their early years in grotty, cramped hostels and B&Bs.

“Meanwhile, private renting remains completely broken, with tenants being forced to pay over the odds for homes that are often in dire condition. As voters gear up to head to the ballot box, lip service is no longer going to cut it – they need a genuine commitment from politicians of all stripes to end the housing emergency.”

Ms Neate reiterated her call for the next government to build 90,000 social homes a year for 10 years, an Inside Housing Build Social campaign ask, with rents tied to local incomes.

She also told “politicians to get serious about renting reform – no-fault evictions must be abolished, and renting has to be made safer, secure and more affordable”.