No place for older renters: how people in later life are being forced out of their homes #UKhousing

Think about where you live. Do you like it? Do you know your neighbours, have friends and family close by, exchange a friendly word with the person behind the till at the corner shop? Do you know which buses pass through and the name of your GP?

While it may not be perfect, many of us have a place we know well to call home.

Now, imagine having to move away from that home, ripped away from the community you know and from the patterns of daily life that you’d grown used to. You don’t want to move, but you’ve been priced out of the area. You have to move away to somewhere you can afford, that you may not know well and where you don’t have ties.

Now imagine having to do this in later life and on a low, fixed income.

With older private renters almost three times more likely to be in poverty than homeowners, Independent Age’s new research report, No place for older renters: How the geography of older private and social renters has changed, has revealed that this story is becoming an increasing reality for those renting in later life.