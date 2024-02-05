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The housing crisis is leading to a greater concentration of older private renters in areas of deprivation, writes Joanna Elson, chief executive of Independent Age
Think about where you live. Do you like it? Do you know your neighbours, have friends and family close by, exchange a friendly word with the person behind the till at the corner shop? Do you know which buses pass through and the name of your GP?
While it may not be perfect, many of us have a place we know well to call home.
Now, imagine having to move away from that home, ripped away from the community you know and from the patterns of daily life that you’d grown used to. You don’t want to move, but you’ve been priced out of the area. You have to move away to somewhere you can afford, that you may not know well and where you don’t have ties.
Now imagine having to do this in later life and on a low, fixed income.
With older private renters almost three times more likely to be in poverty than homeowners, Independent Age’s new research report, No place for older renters: How the geography of older private and social renters has changed, has revealed that this story is becoming an increasing reality for those renting in later life.
Using census data from 2011 and 2021, we found that the housing crisis is leading to a greater concentration of older private renters in areas of deprivation, forced to move to cheaper areas, away from what they know, due to the high cost of rent.
Comparing changes over the past decade from 262 local authorities, it’s clear that older private renters are moving from inner cities (particularly London) to the outskirts or to coastal or rural locations. Of the 20 local authorities that saw the largest decreases in older private renters, 14 are in Greater London, one is a Northern city (Liverpool) and two are Southern cities (Brighton & Hove and Guildford), while the remaining three are rural geographies in the Midlands and the East and North of England.
“The decline of older people living in social housing should concern policymakers and society more generally”
From this data, we identified the phenomenon of the ‘suburbanisation of poverty’ affecting older renters. The trend describes poorer residents forced to move out of the inner cities due to high rents and cuts to housing benefit. This movement often means that they have poorer access to services, including health, and public transport in part due to underinvestment in some of these rural and deprived areas.
For older people, many of whom live with long-term conditions and disabilities, having poorer access to health services can be especially serious and detrimental to their well-being.
Our report also shows that many local areas where there are fewer older people living in social housing are seeing the biggest growth of older private renters, such as coastal areas. This suggests that social and private renting rates are linked for older people and that the lack of social housing may be driving demand for privately rented housing for those over 65.
It is also likely that rent levels in the private sector and the availability of low-cost homes are playing a role, which may help explain the continued growth of older private renters in areas of deprivation – places where rent levels are lower and there is more opportunity to acquire properties to let.
The decline of older people living in social housing should concern policymakers and society more generally. This is as a high proportion of privately rented homes are not decent, with some deprived areas having significant problems with old, poor-quality housing. The quality of a house is important no matter the age of the occupant, but for older renters, for whom health is a key and often defining issue for their quality of life, these issues are even more urgent.
To prevent this involuntary movement of some of society’s most vulnerable, there are several actions the government must take.
“It’s clear that older private renters are moving from inner cities… to the outskirts or to coastal or rural locations”
It’s encouraging that Local Housing Allowance, which decides the amount of housing benefit paid to a person depending on the cost of renting locally, has recently been uprated, so it accurately represents the current cost of rent. We now need a commitment from the UK government to continue to uprate it, not just as a one-off but every year, so tenants of all ages, including those in later life, aren’t priced out of their area.
Next, to improve the renting experience for those of all ages, the Renters’ Reform Bill should be implemented in full and as soon as possible. This should include an end to Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions, which can force people out of their communities and result in significant costs for older people including removal costs and coming up with hefty deposits for new properties. It should also ensure that information about their home and rights as tenants are fully accessible to everyone, including people who aren’t online.
Finally, to meet existing and future housing needs, there must be a significant and sustained investment in social housing, with nationwide targets. With more than a million people stuck on social housing waiting lists, we must see more building.
For many of us, our community and where we live define our quality of life. All renters, including those in later life, need action to make sure they can stay in a good quality home close to essential services and near to who and what they know.
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