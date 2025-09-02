The government said it has no plans to abolish Homes England after a thinktank has called for it to be scrapped and its powers devolved to metro mayors #UKhousing

No plans to abolish and devolve Homes England’s powers despite call from thinktank #UKhousing

Re:State does not believe a national body can operate in a sufficient place-based manner as delivering hundreds of thousands of new homes requires local planning expertise and local buy-in.

The research argued that devolving housing powers is essential if the government is serious about meeting its 1.5 million homes target and that mayoral authorities are now better placed to lead on housing and regeneration.

The call was made after Re:State published a report called New House Rules: The Case for Devolving Homes England.

It said since local government already holds responsibility for most housing and planning decisions, this should be backed by devolving funding programmes currently owned by Homes England – such as the new Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) – to mayoral strategic authorities.

Ownership of the agency’s 9,000-hectare land portfolio and responsibility for its land activities should also be transferred in this way.

Under the government’s devolution bill, mayors across England will get new powers to speed up housebuilding in their areas. The legislation will give leaders of combined authorities and combined county authorities the ability to grant planning permission via mayoral development orders.

The bill will also bring in a more efficient way to set up mayoral development corporations. The thinktank did point to the success of of these corporations in places such as Manchester and Tees Valley, which have delivered thousands of new homes.

Dr Simon Kaye, policy director at Re:State, said: “England is one of the most over-centralised countries in the world.

“If ministers are serious about big goals like housebuilding, cutting quangos and achieving real devolution, then Homes England should now be wound down.

“Mayors are far closer to communities, better able to form partnerships, and are therefore best placed to lead on delivering the homes and regeneration this country urgently needs.”