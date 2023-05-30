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The Welsh government has confirmed that it does not have any plans in place to introduce mandatory qualifications for housing professionals in the country.
The government in Wales was asked by Inside Housing about its approach to professionalising the sector after amendments to the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill in England were announced earlier this year.
The changes will require around 25,000 managers to receive an appropriate-level housing management qualification regulated by Ofqual equivalent to a Level 4 certificate or Level 5 diploma in housing, or a foundation degree from the Chartered Institute of Housing.
The amendment said the requirement would apply to “senior housing executives and senior housing managers”.
This includes roles such as voids managers, asset managers and neighbourhood housing managers – broadly defined as individuals “responsible for the management and delivery of housing and property-related services”.
But there are no plans in place for such a requirement in Wales.
A Welsh government spokesperson said: “Providing high-quality housing services to tenants should be a key focus for every social landlord.
“In Wales, we have a stakeholder group who are considering the social housing workforce, including any support which may be needed to ensure services are of the highest standard.”
Asked to clarify this statement, the Welsh government said these considerations would not include mandatory training.
The stakeholder group includes CIH Cymru, Community Housing Cymru, the Welsh Local Government Association, Tpas Cymru and Shelter Cymru.
At Wales’ annual housing conference, Tai 2023, in April this year, some of those organisations speculated about whether Wales would follow suit with England on this issue after a report published during the event found that nearly half of Welsh housing professionals think that they do not have enough resources to do their jobs and that services are suffering as a result.
The findings showed that there are substantial pressures on frontline housing staff, with 43% citing high workloads as the key pressure on service provision.
The financial implications of the cost of living crisis on tenants and service delivery was a specific issue for 30% of housing professionals, increasing demand for services and placing further pressure on frontline housing professionals’ workloads.
In response to the findings, the Welsh government added: “We recognise the immense pressures facing frontline housing support services and the importance of the work they provide.
“We have therefore maintained the increase to the Housing Support Grant budget so that it remains at £166m despite the extraordinarily difficult budgetary position we currently face.”
However one stakeholder group member told Inside Housing this “is actually a real-terms cut for homelessness and housing support services”.
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