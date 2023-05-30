No plans in place to introduce mandatory qualifications for housing professionals in Wales, the government has confirmed #UKhousing

The changes will require around 25,000 managers to receive an appropriate-level housing management qualification regulated by Ofqual equivalent to a Level 4 certificate or Level 5 diploma in housing, or a foundation degree from the Chartered Institute of Housing.

The government in Wales was asked by Inside Housing about its approach to professionalising the sector after amendments to the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill in England were announced earlier this year .

The amendment said the requirement would apply to “senior housing executives and senior housing managers”.

This includes roles such as voids managers, asset managers and neighbourhood housing managers – broadly defined as individuals “responsible for the management and delivery of housing and property-related services”.

But there are no plans in place for such a requirement in Wales.

A Welsh government spokesperson said: “Providing high-quality housing services to tenants should be a key focus for every social landlord.

“In Wales, we have a stakeholder group who are considering the social housing workforce, including any support which may be needed to ensure services are of the highest standard.”

Asked to clarify this statement, the Welsh government said these considerations would not include mandatory training.

The stakeholder group includes CIH Cymru, Community Housing Cymru, the Welsh Local Government Association, Tpas Cymru and Shelter Cymru.