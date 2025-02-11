Ms Harper continued: “The government and the development sector recognise the scope for partnerships to unlock some of the current challenges in property. We ourselves are working hard to leverage private capital and secure public funding and resources to assist with this.

“This approach isn’t about stepping back from affordable housing – Be First has already delivered thousands of new homes and remains committed to maintaining a consistent pipeline of high-quality homes for aspirational working Londoners.

“Our commitment to driving broader regeneration, which not only delivers homes but also supports jobs, businesses, and investments, is stronger than ever, and we are excited for Be First Phase II.”

Barking and Dagenham topped Inside Housing’s list of Biggest Council House Builders last year. The council completed 879 homes in 2024, of which 745 were delivered by Be First.

Be First is undergoing a shake-up of its top team as it implements its new business model. Managing director Geoff Raw stepped down on 4 February to be replaced by Ms Harper.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Grint joined Be First as chair of the board. He previously chaired Barking and Dagenham’s housing management company, Reside, and worked as the council’s divisional director of regeneration and economic development.

Barking and Dagenham adopted a new local plan last year, which identifies eight regeneration areas including Thames Road and South Barking New Town. The council’s proposals for the latter scheme include 48,000 homes.