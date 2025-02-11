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England’s largest council-owned developer has defended its move to public-private partnerships, saying it “isn’t about stepping back” from affordable housebuilding.
Barking and Dagenham Council’s regeneration arm, Be First, announced this month that it was “evolving into its next stage” and moving away from a business model driven predominantly by the council directly delivering development.
Instead, Be First said it was adopting a new business model which prioritises public-private partnerships that will “set the conditions for private capital to flow into Barking & Dagenham”.
Caroline Harper, who became interim managing director of Be First last week, told Inside Housing that the organisation’s previous business model “was suited to different economic circumstances” and that it remained committed to building homes for “aspirational working Londoners”.
She said: “The previous business model has been key to Be First’s success. In 2024 alone, we delivered 745 homes… However, this model was suited to different economic circumstances, and it’s essential that the company evolve and adapt to continue delivering on the borough’s growth story.”
This would involve utilising the council’s property portfolio, the scale of opportunity within Barking and Dagenham, and the scope “to make a real impact on people’s lives”, she said.
Ms Harper continued: “The government and the development sector recognise the scope for partnerships to unlock some of the current challenges in property. We ourselves are working hard to leverage private capital and secure public funding and resources to assist with this.
“This approach isn’t about stepping back from affordable housing – Be First has already delivered thousands of new homes and remains committed to maintaining a consistent pipeline of high-quality homes for aspirational working Londoners.
“Our commitment to driving broader regeneration, which not only delivers homes but also supports jobs, businesses, and investments, is stronger than ever, and we are excited for Be First Phase II.”
Barking and Dagenham topped Inside Housing’s list of Biggest Council House Builders last year. The council completed 879 homes in 2024, of which 745 were delivered by Be First.
Be First is undergoing a shake-up of its top team as it implements its new business model. Managing director Geoff Raw stepped down on 4 February to be replaced by Ms Harper.
Meanwhile, Jeremy Grint joined Be First as chair of the board. He previously chaired Barking and Dagenham’s housing management company, Reside, and worked as the council’s divisional director of regeneration and economic development.
Barking and Dagenham adopted a new local plan last year, which identifies eight regeneration areas including Thames Road and South Barking New Town. The council’s proposals for the latter scheme include 48,000 homes.
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