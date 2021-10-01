Non-compliant cladding as well as dangerous structure at Clarion tower block being emptied of residents

An east London tower block which residents are being moved out from has non-compliant cladding as well as a dangerous structure, the housing association that owns it has said #UKhousing

Residents have called for the rehousing process to be halted, saying families need independent advice about their rights before they are moved from their homes. They have called on Clarion to release the report that justified emptying the building.

Responding to questions from Inside Housing, Clarion confirmed the block also has an external wall insulation system “which would not comply with the government’s consolidated advice note”.

Remediating this, the landlord said, would involve “major refurbishment or demolition and rebuilding”, meaning residents would have to move out immediately.

Clarion Housing Association, which owns the block, said new advice from an engineering consultancy “concluded that not every part of the building meets the latest required government standards” for blocks built using the large panel system (LPS) method of construction.

On Tuesday, 120 households of Clare House in Bow were told they would have to move into temporary accommodation within a week, before being found new permanent homes.

The government advice note requires all cladding systems to be either made of materials of limited combustibility or to have passed a large-scale test.

Clarion said it was “in the process” of removing the cladding material from the ground and first floor and had been installing sprinklers and a new alarm system. A waking watch is also in place at the building.

Clare House was fitted with its distinctive pink external wall system in the mid-2000s.

Dawud Marsh, a resident of the building, told Inside Housing that residents want more time to be taken to ensure offers of temporary housing were appropriate. The building has many families with children who attend local schools and residents with care needs which are provided for locally.

“There’s two key things we want – the process to stop. If the building was at immediate risk of collapse, they wouldn’t be holding meetings in the basement area. We need to see the report and know the details of why the building isn’t safe to live in. People have lived here for 40 years, they grew up here. It is ripping them apart,” he said.

“Residents are fed up. There are residents in the top five floors [who were supposed to be evacuated first] who are still here. People are being offered things, told a taxi is coming and then being told it’s not available.

“We have people who have mental health and physical conditions who are cancelling appointments because they think they are going to move and then being told they are not.

“We’re [his family] are digging our heels in, we want something local. We had a phone call today and we were offered something outside the area so we refused it. People urgently need to be given independent advice. There are no interpreters available for residents who don’t speak English. They [Clarion staff] have been taking down posters people have been putting up.”

In a letter to residents, Clarion said it is seeking serviced apartments for use as temporary accommodation and will provide hotels if it cannot.

After being moved into temporary accommodation, residents will be made a maximum of three offers of an alternative home.

Clarion has said it will “do our best to match you with the area you prefer although that will depend on availability” and that priority will be given to families with children in local schools and nurseries, and those who have care needs, in terms of local housing.

Asked whether it would consider offering homes outside of London or Tower Hamlets, a Clarion spokesperson said: “We will work with residents to ensure the location of their new home works for them and meets their needs. Some people may wish to move to other areas and we will look to facilitate that, too.”

Clarion will pay removal costs and residents will receive home loss compensation of £6,500 once they move into a new permanent home and a £3,000 disturbance payment before the move.

Residents will still be required to pay rent once they have moved out.