Non-compliant cladding as well as dangerous structure at Clarion tower block being emptied of residents

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An east London tower block which residents are being moved out from for safety reasons has non-compliant external wall insulation as well as a dangerous structure, the housing association that owns it has said.
On Tuesday, 120 households of Clare House in Bow were told they would have to move into temporary accommodation within a week, before being found new permanent homes.
Clarion Housing Association, which owns the block, said new advice from an engineering consultancy “concluded that not every part of the building meets the latest required government standards” for blocks built using the large panel system (LPS) method of construction.
Remediating this, the landlord said, would involve “major refurbishment or demolition and rebuilding”, meaning residents would have to move out immediately.
Responding to questions from Inside Housing, Clarion confirmed the block also has an external wall insulation system “which would not comply with the government’s consolidated advice note”.
Residents have called for the rehousing process to be halted, saying families need independent advice about their rights before they are moved from their homes. They have called on Clarion to release the report that justified emptying the building.
The government advice note requires all cladding systems to be either made of materials of limited combustibility or to have passed a large-scale test.
Clarion said it was “in the process” of removing the cladding material from the ground and first floor and had been installing sprinklers and a new alarm system. A waking watch is also in place at the building.
Clare House was fitted with its distinctive pink external wall system in the mid-2000s.
Dawud Marsh, a resident of the building, told Inside Housing that residents want more time to be taken to ensure offers of temporary housing were appropriate. The building has many families with children who attend local schools and residents with care needs which are provided for locally.
“There’s two key things we want – the process to stop. If the building was at immediate risk of collapse, they wouldn’t be holding meetings in the basement area. We need to see the report and know the details of why the building isn’t safe to live in. People have lived here for 40 years, they grew up here. It is ripping them apart,” he said.
“Residents are fed up. There are residents in the top five floors [who were supposed to be evacuated first] who are still here. People are being offered things, told a taxi is coming and then being told it’s not available.
“We have people who have mental health and physical conditions who are cancelling appointments because they think they are going to move and then being told they are not.
“We’re [his family] are digging our heels in, we want something local. We had a phone call today and we were offered something outside the area so we refused it. People urgently need to be given independent advice. There are no interpreters available for residents who don’t speak English. They [Clarion staff] have been taking down posters people have been putting up.”
In a letter to residents, Clarion said it is seeking serviced apartments for use as temporary accommodation and will provide hotels if it cannot.
After being moved into temporary accommodation, residents will be made a maximum of three offers of an alternative home.
Clarion has said it will “do our best to match you with the area you prefer although that will depend on availability” and that priority will be given to families with children in local schools and nurseries, and those who have care needs, in terms of local housing.
Asked whether it would consider offering homes outside of London or Tower Hamlets, a Clarion spokesperson said: “We will work with residents to ensure the location of their new home works for them and meets their needs. Some people may wish to move to other areas and we will look to facilitate that, too.”
Clarion will pay removal costs and residents will receive home loss compensation of £6,500 once they move into a new permanent home and a £3,000 disturbance payment before the move.
Residents will still be required to pay rent once they have moved out.
The LPS construction method was popular in the 1960s and saw tower blocks rapidly assembled from huge prefabricated concrete slabs that were bolted together on site.
But investigations following the Ronan Point collapse in 1968 showed this work had been botched in many cases, leaving blocks prone to collapse particularly in a fire or gas explosion.
Despite this, successive governments failed to ensure strengthening works were carried out and investigations in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire have resulted in several LPS buildings being deemed unsafe and emptied of residents.
Clarion said it had commissioned “a series of intrusive reviews into Clare House since 2019, with each one incrementally broadening the scope of our investigation”.
Advice received in October last year resulted in the imposition of a waking watch for the building, it added.
The landlord said it received the latest report recommending evacuation on 17 September. “That report provided new information on the fire resistance of the [large panel system] and when all the risk factors were considered holistically, the advice changed on the risk to the building – meaning we had to move to decant as soon as possible,” a spokesperson said.
It said 29 September – 12 days later – was the earliest it could begin the process of moving residents, due to the need to discuss the report at executive and board level and prepare what it called “a major logistical operation involving more than 20 Clarion staff on site”.
The organisation also apologised to residents yesterday, after mistakenly sending variable service charge notifications of bills for up to £1,500, some of which arrived on the same day as the news about the tower being evacuated.
Inside Housing has seen one such bill which said estimated service charges of £2,032 were £1,422 below the actual cost of maintaining the building, which has recently had sprinklers and alarms fitted, as well as replacement fire doors.
The letter said the difference “will be included in your service charge estimates for 2022/23”.
However, the organisation contacted residents a day later to apologise writing: “This was a mistake and if you received that letter, you should disregard it. We sincerely apologise for this error, especially in the current circumstances at Clare House.”
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