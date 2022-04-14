Non-compliant exempt provider that houses 700 tenants employs only two full-time staff members

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A non-compliant exempt accommodation provider that is responsible for more than 700 supported housing residents employs just two full-time employees, its latest accounts have revealed.
Milton Keynes-headquartered provider 3CHA revealed in its accounts for the year to 31 July 2021 that it employed only two full-time and two part-time staff members despite managing 740 supported tenancies across the country.
According to the provider, the majority of its bedspaces are in Birmingham but it also has properties in Chorley, Preston, South Tyneside and Milton Keynes.
3CHA said that while it has only a small number of direct employees, it engages a number of managing agents to provide the bulk of its hands-on management in the homes. It also said that these agents are subject to its quality standards, health and safety compliance, and reporting requirements.
Exempt accommodation is often used as a means of housing those with very few other options, such as prison leavers, rough sleepers, refugees and migrants, and those experiencing substance misuse issues.
Because such landlords provide loosely defined care and support services, their tenants can be exempt from housing benefit caps and associations can charge much higher rents than regular landlords.
Housing associations often sub-contract the housing and support to managing agents, while taking on management fees.
3CHA adopts this model, and owns only seven properties. The remainder of its properties are provided by managing agents that lease the homes from private landlords. Three of 3CHA’s properties are leased through longer-term leases agreed with institutional investors.
Last year, 3CHA was deemed non-compliant for governance and financial viability by the Regulator of Social Housing.
The regulator raised particular concerns about 3CHA’s management of these third-party arrangements with managing agents, stating that it did not have assurances that 3CHA had effective systems in place to give it sufficient oversight of payments to these organisations.
It also stated that the landlord demonstrated a weak contracting environment and inadequate oversight of payments to third parties, adding that it had not received assurances that these payments were not inappropriately advancing the interests of third parties and safeguarding taxpayers’ money.
According to the accounts, the association employs two directors, with the highest-paid director receiving an annual salary of £110,755.
A spokesperson said that it is not only the in-house staff who manage the stock, and that partnerships with managing agents provide the bulk of management and support.
They added that these agents are subject to quality standards ensured by constant monitoring, inspection and engagement, and that residents enjoy a very high staff-to-individual ratio and a high standard of service.
Inside Housing has asked 3CHA for a breakdown of the full-time and part-time roles, and whether they provide the monitoring.
Last year 3CHA’s turnover totalled more than £8m, with nearly all of this coming through its exempt accommodation properties. The association posted a surplus of £481,384.
The 740 supported tenancies are spread across 170 properties, which are mainly houses of multiple occupation.
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