Non-compliant exempt provider that houses 700 tenants employs only two full-time staff members

Milton Keynes-headquartered provider 3CHA revealed in its accounts for the year to 31 July 2021 that it employed only two full-time and two part-time staff members despite managing 740 supported tenancies across the country.

According to the provider, the majority of its bedspaces are in Birmingham but it also has properties in Chorley, Preston, South Tyneside and Milton Keynes.

3CHA said that while it has only a small number of direct employees, it engages a number of managing agents to provide the bulk of its hands-on management in the homes. It also said that these agents are subject to its quality standards, health and safety compliance, and reporting requirements.

Exempt accommodation is often used as a means of housing those with very few other options, such as prison leavers, rough sleepers, refugees and migrants, and those experiencing substance misuse issues.