Non-compliant housing association enters insolvency process

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A small Essex-based housing association has entered the English regulator’s insolvency process.
The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) announced the move by Essex-based Larch Housing Association in a regulatory notice today. The RSH took steps to get Larch deregistered from the list of social housing providers before Christmas.
The start of insolvency comes after creditor action was taken against Larch in February. The regulator has confirmed it is engaging with the provider on this.
In December, the regulator announced that it was moving ahead with its plan to deregister the social landlord, which owns and manages 266 homes, using the powers it has under Section 118 of the Housing and Regeneration Act 2008. Larch lodged an appeal to the High Court under Section 21 of the act, and it remains on the list of registered providers until the outcome of that appeal.
Larch was first found non-compliant due to “ongoing viability” concerns two years ago and, according to the RSH, has been in “persistent breach of the governance and financial viability standard” since November 2019.
It was previously given 28 days’ notice and the opportunity to make representations, but the RSH concluded that it “failed to demonstrate that it can sustain its viability on an ongoing basis”.
Larch was registered as a not-for-profit provider in 2012 and has developments in Essex and Devon. Of these homes, only five were social housing properties, with 261 units of non-social housing.
It is unusual for the regulator to remove a social landlord from its list of registered providers.
The most recently removed were New Roots and Prospect Housing, two exempt-accommodation providers, after the two organisations indicated last year that they were taking steps to come out of the sector.
Last March, Birmingham-based exempt-accommodation provider Green Park was deregistered on the grounds that it no longer owned or managed any social housing.
Larch has been contacted for comment.
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