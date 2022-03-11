Non-compliant housing association enters insolvency process

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) announced the move by Essex-based Larch Housing Association in a regulatory notice today. The RSH took steps to get Larch deregistered from the list of social housing providers before Christmas.

The start of insolvency comes after creditor action was taken against Larch in February. The regulator has confirmed it is engaging with the provider on this.

In December, the regulator announced that it was moving ahead with its plan to deregister the social landlord, which owns and manages 266 homes, using the powers it has under Section 118 of the Housing and Regeneration Act 2008. Larch lodged an appeal to the High Court under Section 21 of the act, and it remains on the list of registered providers until the outcome of that appeal.