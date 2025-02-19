Non-compliant landlord starts search for new permanent boss

East End Homes, which operates around 3,800 homes across Tower Hamlets, has started advertising this week for a new permanent chief executive.

The successful candidate will take over from Yvonne Arrowsmith, who was installed as East End Homes’ interim boss last November.

Ms Arrowsmith has a track record of helping providers facing difficulties. She stepped in to temporarily lead Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) in late 2022 in the wake of the Awaab Ishak case.