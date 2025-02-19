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Non-compliant landlord starts search for new permanent boss

News19.02.25by James Wilmore

A London housing association that is currently non-compliant with the regulator’s governance standards is looking for a new boss.

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East End Homes’ office in Mile End
East End Homes’ office in Mile End. The landlord is advertising for a new chief executive (picture: Google Street View)
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LinkedIn IHA London housing association that is currently non-compliant with the regulator’s governance standards is looking for a new boss #UKhousing

East End Homes, which operates around 3,800 homes across Tower Hamlets, has started advertising this week for a new permanent chief executive. 

The successful candidate will take over from Yvonne Arrowsmith, who was installed as East End Homes’ interim boss last November

Ms Arrowsmith has a track record of helping providers facing difficulties. She stepped in to temporarily lead Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) in late 2022 in the wake of the Awaab Ishak case. 

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At East End Homes, Ms Arrowsmith took over from John Henderson, who stepped down last October after nearly 20 years at the organisation. At the time, Mr Henderson said he was “immensely proud” of what had been achieved during his time. 

East End Homes was downgraded to a G3 for governance by the Regulator of Social Housing in May 2023.

The regulator’s judgement pointed to “poor-quality data”, which meant the provider had “insufficient understanding” of its asset base. East End Homes was unable to provide assurance that it met the Decent Homes Standard, the RSH said.

The landlord kept its compliant V2 grade for financial viability.

In its advert for a new boss, East End Homes said the candidate will need to be “well-versed in regulatory compliance and familiar with the challenge and opportunity of the strategic landscape”. 

The successful candidate will receive a salary of £170,000 and the deadline for applications is 7 March. 

In its last full year to the end of March 2024, East End Homes reported a sharp drop in surplus to £890,000 off an increased turnover of £28.9m. 

Last September, East End Homes appointed Jacqui Bateson, former managing director of HACT, as its new chair. Ms Bateson was already on the landlord’s board, having joined in June 2023.

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