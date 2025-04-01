Non-compliant London landlord becomes subsidiary of Hyde

Tower Hamlets Community Housing (THCH) has joined the 120,000-home group as a subsidiary and has rebranded to THCH: Powered by Hyde.

This legal completion marks the first phase of integration by bringing together people, technology infrastructure, financial control and governance.

THCH was handed ratings of G3/V3 in 2023 after the English regulator found it was unable to meet the costs of its day-to-day operating activities and repair liabilities.

Hyde previously said it believed a partnership with THCH would bring “stability” to the landlord.