Non-compliant provider now houses a third of all exempt accommodation claimants in Birmingham

Latest data on exempt accommodation claimants from Birmingham City Council revealed that Reliance Social Housing, as of the end of March, now manages homes that house 8,034 exempt accommodation claimants.

This is 38% of the 21,179 claimants currently being housed across the country’s second city.

The new figure for Reliance marks a significant rise in the number of claimants it is responsible for, with the provider housing 5,642 claimants at the same time last year.

The past 12 months has also seen the landlord take on a large number of new homes, with its property count hitting 2,614 – up 60% from last year’s count of 1,591.

Reliance, which was deemed non-compliant by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) last year, said it has brought in a series of measures to control saturation of the market. This includes stopping new provision and capping managing agents from growing above 10% of its portfolios.

It was deemed non-compliant after the regulator had found it had breached its governance and finance standards.

The regulator also found Reliance had failed to ensure that arrangements it enters into do not inappropriately advance the interests of third parties, and could not demonstrate that it appropriately manages or addresses risks to ensure its long-term viability.