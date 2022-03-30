Non-compliant provider sees income from exempt accommodation treble to £46m

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One of Birmingham’s largest exempt accommodation providers has seen the amount of money it received through uncapped housing benefit treble to hit £46m last year.
The latest accounts from Concept Housing CIC showed that it secured just over £46m in rent for its exempt supported housing up to the end of August 2021, up from £15.5m the year before.
Its post-tax surplus for the year was £811,537, doubling from the £406,425 posted last year, and up 6,662% from £12,000 posted in 2019.
The huge jump in rent received was as a result of a marked increase in the number of exempt accommodation bedspaces that the provider took under its management in the year, with Concept managing 5,199 exempt homes at the end of the period. This is well above the 3,479 it recorded in 2020 and the 569 it managed in 2019. In March 2019, it owned only five general needs properties.
Exempt accommodation is a type of housing that is often used for people who find it difficult to access other forms of housing, such as prison leavers, recovering addicts, refugees and those fleeing domestic violence.
Since a small level of support is required, this type of housing is exempt from usual Local Housing Allowance caps, meaning providers can often charge very high rates of rent which are well above usual housing benefit levels.
Exempt accommodation has come under heightened scrutiny of late, with the government set to bring in further measures to try and raise standards in the sector, including by giving councils more powers to take action against landlords which are found to exploit the system.
It has seen a particularly swift rise in Birmingham, where the number of exempt accommodation claimants has risen from 3,679 in 2014, to well over 22,000 last year.
The majority of these properties are managed by just a handful of providers. Concept was the second-biggest provider of exempt accommodation in Birmingham last year.
Many of these providers have also been deemed non-compliant by the Regulator of Social Housing, including Concept, which was downgraded last July.
It came after Concept informed the regulator that its small number of social housing properties were not compliant with its Rent Standard. Its latest accounts reveal that Concept estimates it owes former tenants or local authorities £31,000 in reimbursements.
Despite being a social housing provider, Concept only owns four social housing units, as the regulator does not class exempt accommodation as social housing.
Its four social housing units are worth a combined total of £258,000. Concept also manages a further 98 social housing properties. Its rent revenue from social housing is £854,700 across the year.
The organisation’s growth has seen it increase its staff headcount from nine staff members last year, to 34 this year. It also appointed its first director of finance in July 2021, a role that had not existed before.
In March last year, Inside Housing revealed that Concept was stopping all of its new lease agreements with landlords as a result of being investigated by the Regulator of Social Housing, in a move that it said would preserve the long-term future of the organisation”.
Its latest accounts stated that while Concept was still consolidating, it planned to increase the number of homes it managed to 7,000 by 2025.
David Fensome, chief executive of Concept Housing Association, said: “Providing the best possible care and accommodation for our residents is our priority. For us, it is all about helping residents have the best chance of moving on to live stable, independent lives – whatever challenges they face.
“To meet these needs, Concept has grown rapidly over the last two years and we recognise the importance of ensuring that our governance framework keeps pace with that growth.
“We are working with the Regulator of Social Housing to achieve full compliance with its standards over the coming months. As part of this process we have made a number of appointments to our board and leadership team.
“We are continuing our work to refund overpayments to both affected tenants and local authorities and have begun making these refunds during the current financial year.”
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