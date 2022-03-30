Non-compliant provider sees income from exempt accommodation treble to £46m

The majority of these properties are managed by just a handful of providers. Concept was the second-biggest provider of exempt accommodation in Birmingham last year.

Many of these providers have also been deemed non-compliant by the Regulator of Social Housing, including Concept, which was downgraded last July.

It came after Concept informed the regulator that its small number of social housing properties were not compliant with its Rent Standard. Its latest accounts reveal that Concept estimates it owes former tenants or local authorities £31,000 in reimbursements.

Despite being a social housing provider, Concept only owns four social housing units, as the regulator does not class exempt accommodation as social housing.

Its four social housing units are worth a combined total of £258,000. Concept also manages a further 98 social housing properties. Its rent revenue from social housing is £854,700 across the year.

The organisation’s growth has seen it increase its staff headcount from nine staff members last year, to 34 this year. It also appointed its first director of finance in July 2021, a role that had not existed before.

In March last year, Inside Housing revealed that Concept was stopping all of its new lease agreements with landlords as a result of being investigated by the Regulator of Social Housing, in a move that it said would preserve the long-term future of the organisation”.

Its latest accounts stated that while Concept was still consolidating, it planned to increase the number of homes it managed to 7,000 by 2025.

David Fensome, chief executive of Concept Housing Association, said: “Providing the best possible care and accommodation for our residents is our priority. For us, it is all about helping residents have the best chance of moving on to live stable, independent lives – whatever challenges they face.

“To meet these needs, Concept has grown rapidly over the last two years and we recognise the importance of ensuring that our governance framework keeps pace with that growth.

“We are working with the Regulator of Social Housing to achieve full compliance with its standards over the coming months. As part of this process we have made a number of appointments to our board and leadership team.

“We are continuing our work to refund overpayments to both affected tenants and local authorities and have begun making these refunds during the current financial year.”