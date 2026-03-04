North East and Yorkshire landlords secure millions in retrofit funding

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Two housing associations in Yorkshire and the North East of England have secured £2.6m in government funding to retrofit 489 homes with green upgrades.
Believe Housing and Bernicia Homes received the funding from the government’s Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund.
Believe Housing has been awarded £2.1m to upgrade 339 social homes, while Bernicia has been allocated £500,000. Both organisations will match the investment under the terms of the programme to improve a total of 489 homes by the end of this financial year.
The landlords, which bid together for the funding under the wider North East and Yorkshire Net Zero Hub consortium, said they will use the cash to deliver energy efficiency upgrades to help residents stay warm, reduce energy use and cut household bills.
Measures to be installed by Believe Housing include loft and cavity wall insulation, improved ventilation, heating controls, energy-efficient lighting and solar panels on some homes. Contractor Re:Gen Group has been appointed to carry out the upgrades on homes with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating below C.
The 18,000-home housing association has now upgraded 4,000 homes through previous phases of government funding.
Meanwhile, Bernicia is using its allocation to improve the energy performance of a further 150 homes, on top of 1,400 homes upgraded by delivery partner 0800 Repair in earlier waves of the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund.
The North East and Yorkshire Net Zero Hub is led by the Tees Valley Combined Authority and directed and funded by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero to support local areas with the development and delivery of clean energy and heat projects.
The hub manages a consortium of 22 local authorities and housing providers, which has secured £101m of grants and match-funding through the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund and earlier national funding programmes, taking the total number of homes upgraded through hub-managed programmes close to 10,000.
Karen Oliver-Spry, manager of the North East and Yorkshire Net Zero Hub, said: “It’s great to see what consortium working and true collaboration can achieve”.
Kate Abson, director of assets and development at Believe Housing, said: “This is great news for people living in hundreds of our homes, as it means we can bring important improvements to their homes sooner.”
She continued: “This additional investment recognises the impact we’re making and shows the trust placed in us to continue doing the right thing for our customers.”
Ryan Irving Carr, assistant director of assets at Bernicia, said: “Bernicia has a significant number of homes in rural areas, and we’ve made great strides in delivering for these customers.”
He added that the housing association beat its corporate target to have 90% of its homes at EPC C or above by March 2026.
Sign up to Inside Housing’s weekly Sustainability newsletter, featuring our in-depth coverage of the sector’s journey to delivering net zero.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Taking place on 15 April 2026 at 155 Bishopsgate in London, the Warm and Safe Homes Summit is a must-attend event for all those responsible for improving the quality, safety and energy efficiency of UK homes for tenants and residents.
Across the day of expert-led sessions, panels and case studies, delegates will deep-dive into the latest strategies for decarbonising housing stock, strengthening building safety culture, driving tenant-centred retrofit programmes and embedding robust compliance and governance practices.
Attendees will also explore practical approaches to funding, procurement and data-led asset management to support long-term sustainability goals.
The summit will bring together more than 500 housing professionals from across asset management, sustainability, building safety, tenant engagement, procurement, governance and compliance.
Related stories