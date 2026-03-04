North East and Yorkshire landlords secure millions in retrofit funding

The hub manages a consortium of 22 local authorities and housing providers, which has secured £101m of grants and match-funding through the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund and earlier national funding programmes, taking the total number of homes upgraded through hub-managed programmes close to 10,000.

Karen Oliver-Spry, manager of the North East and Yorkshire Net Zero Hub, said: “It’s great to see what consortium working and true collaboration can achieve”.

Kate Abson, director of assets and development at Believe Housing, said: “This is great news for people living in hundreds of our homes, as it means we can bring important improvements to their homes sooner.”

She continued: “This additional investment recognises the impact we’re making and shows the trust placed in us to continue doing the right thing for our customers.”

Ryan Irving Carr, assistant director of assets at Bernicia, said: “Bernicia has a significant number of homes in rural areas, and we’ve made great strides in delivering for these customers.”

He added that the housing association beat its corporate target to have 90% of its homes at EPC C or above by March 2026.