North East association served with severe maladministration finding over ‘unacceptable’ failure to repair bathroom ceiling

A North East association has been censured by the Housing Ombudsman after failing to repair a bathroom ceiling for almost two years #UKhousing

On 28 January 2021, the association said it would arrange for all necessary works to be actioned as soon as possible, and that it would use the case as “learning to improve its service”.

Nine months later in January 2021, after a formal complaint from the resident, the works still had not been completed and so the landlord visited the property. It noted that the bathroom was “terrible” and subsequently undertook a full survey.

The resident explained that her son, who is autistic with sensory issues, would no longer use the bathroom due to fear of the ceiling collapsing.

It said a Durham resident first reported plaster falling off the walls and that the bathroom was covered in mould in March 2020. However, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the appointment for the works was cancelled.

In a report published here , the complaint-handling service added that Believe Housing also did not respond efficiently enough over reports of damp and mould in the property.

But by summer 2021, no work had been completed to the resident’s bathroom. In August 2021, the resident raised another formal complaint, in which they also raised the issue of asbestos.

It took until 9 November 2021 for Believe to arrange for a surveyor to attend, which revealed there was a hole in the ceiling of the bathroom where water had been coming in, as well as issues with damp and mould and damaged plaster.

But by February 2022, works were still not complete, with the landlord citing “an unprecedented demand for the repairs diagnostics team” and challenges “obtaining parts and contractors”.

Finally, almost two years after the initial report, Believe carried out the repairs, including appointing a contractor to remove the asbestos ceiling.

The Housing Ombudsman’s report raised particular concern about the delay with the asbestos removal.

It said: “No regard was given to the presence of asbestos in the survey undertaken in November 2021, nor in the landlord’s complaint responses other than it outlining a job to remove the asbestos ceiling in its final response.

“As the landlord did not demonstrate that it responded to the resident’s concerns regarding asbestos in a transparent manner, it therefore failed to demonstrate that it took the resident’s concerns seriously. This was unreasonable. Nor did it demonstrate that it took robust action to deal with asbestos in accordance with its obligations.”

The ombudsman said the delay in addressing and completing the repairs to the resident’s bathroom was “considerable” and that its communication was “at times was poor”.

The 18,000-home landlord, which was created via a stock transfer from Durham Council in 2015, apologised and offered the resident £100 compensation.

However, the ombudsman said Believe’s explanations that the delays were largely attributed to the pandemic “did not go far enough” and ordered the association to pay the resident £1,500 in compensation and for it to undertake a formal review of its practices regarding how it deals with, responds to and monitors reports of asbestos.

In response, Believe said it has introduced a new triage system for complaints, better aftercare procedures for residents and improvements to its communications.