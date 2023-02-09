North East association served with severe maladministration finding over ‘unacceptable’ failure to repair bathroom ceiling

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A North East-based housing association has been censured by the Housing Ombudsman after failing to repair a bathroom ceiling for almost two years, leaving a tenant’s home in an “unacceptable state of repair” and failures surrounding asbestos.
In a report published here, the complaint-handling service added that Believe Housing also did not respond efficiently enough over reports of damp and mould in the property.
It said a Durham resident first reported plaster falling off the walls and that the bathroom was covered in mould in March 2020. However, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the appointment for the works was cancelled.
The resident explained that her son, who is autistic with sensory issues, would no longer use the bathroom due to fear of the ceiling collapsing.
Nine months later in January 2021, after a formal complaint from the resident, the works still had not been completed and so the landlord visited the property. It noted that the bathroom was “terrible” and subsequently undertook a full survey.
On 28 January 2021, the association said it would arrange for all necessary works to be actioned as soon as possible, and that it would use the case as “learning to improve its service”.
But by summer 2021, no work had been completed to the resident’s bathroom. In August 2021, the resident raised another formal complaint, in which they also raised the issue of asbestos.
It took until 9 November 2021 for Believe to arrange for a surveyor to attend, which revealed there was a hole in the ceiling of the bathroom where water had been coming in, as well as issues with damp and mould and damaged plaster.
But by February 2022, works were still not complete, with the landlord citing “an unprecedented demand for the repairs diagnostics team” and challenges “obtaining parts and contractors”.
Finally, almost two years after the initial report, Believe carried out the repairs, including appointing a contractor to remove the asbestos ceiling.
The Housing Ombudsman’s report raised particular concern about the delay with the asbestos removal.
It said: “No regard was given to the presence of asbestos in the survey undertaken in November 2021, nor in the landlord’s complaint responses other than it outlining a job to remove the asbestos ceiling in its final response.
“As the landlord did not demonstrate that it responded to the resident’s concerns regarding asbestos in a transparent manner, it therefore failed to demonstrate that it took the resident’s concerns seriously. This was unreasonable. Nor did it demonstrate that it took robust action to deal with asbestos in accordance with its obligations.”
The ombudsman said the delay in addressing and completing the repairs to the resident’s bathroom was “considerable” and that its communication was “at times was poor”.
The 18,000-home landlord, which was created via a stock transfer from Durham Council in 2015, apologised and offered the resident £100 compensation.
However, the ombudsman said Believe’s explanations that the delays were largely attributed to the pandemic “did not go far enough” and ordered the association to pay the resident £1,500 in compensation and for it to undertake a formal review of its practices regarding how it deals with, responds to and monitors reports of asbestos.
In response, Believe said it has introduced a new triage system for complaints, better aftercare procedures for residents and improvements to its communications.
Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said: “In this case there were considerable unexplained periods where the landlord did not demonstrate that it took any robust action in attempt to progress the repairs.
“Therefore, the landlord has not demonstrated that the delays on its part were wholly unavoidable, and it was unreasonable that the resident had to raise multiple complaints to prompt the landlord into taking the necessary action.
“The landlord did not only leave the resident’s bathroom in an unacceptable state of repair for approximately two years, but it excessively delayed in taking action to investigate the resident reports of damp and mould, and it has not demonstrated that it gave adequate regard to the safety of the resident regarding its handling of asbestos.
“It would have been appropriate for the landlord to acknowledge in its final response the full impact the ongoing situation would likely have had on the resident and to have considered the individual circumstances of the resident and her family.
“Its failure to do so was particularly notable, given that it had a call with the resident where she was clearly distressed by the ongoing situation and the impact it was having on her son, who has autism and sensory needs.”
In a ‘learning statement’ released by the ombudsman, Believe said: “We’re sorry that our service fell short of expectations on this occasion and have apologised to the customer for not resolving the issue sooner and for the stress it caused. Compensation has been paid.
“We’ve made a number of service improvements, based on this customer’s experience and the ombudsman’s findings, and continue to learn from this case.
“We recognise that this customer deserved better communication from us and are now more proactive when making appointments and providing regular updates.
“Working with an external consultant, we’ve reviewed how we handle complaints and are implementing service improvements and staff training in this area.
“A new triage process has enhanced our approach from the outset, helping us understand a customer’s specific issues and the resolution they want.
“And our new aftercare procedure includes follow-up calls to ensure we’ve completed agreed actions, that customers are satisfied with the outcome and to check a problem has not returned.
“These improvements will help us deliver a more convenient service, minimising stress and not losing sight of the individual.
“Despite having evidence there was no asbestos in this customer’s home, we didn’t adequately reassure her of this and are truly sorry for the unnecessary distress this caused.
“We updated our asbestos policies and procedures in May 2022 as part of a cyclical review. A further review completed in November 2022 incorporated learnings from this complaint, so customers can feel confident we’ll keep them safe.”
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