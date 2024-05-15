Vicky McDermott will start the newly created role in July. She joins from the RSH, where she played a significant role in developing and implementing the new consumer regulations.

Ms McDermott will oversee the process of the council bringing social housing back under its direct control. Its housing stock has been managed by an ALMO, Your Homes Newcastle, since 2004.

Newcastle confirmed its plans to close the ALMO in December, in the face of “major financial and regulatory changes in the housing sector”.