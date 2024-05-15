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Newcastle City Council has appointed the assistant director of investigation and enforcement at the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) as its new housing and communities director.
Vicky McDermott will start the newly created role in July. She joins from the RSH, where she played a significant role in developing and implementing the new consumer regulations.
Ms McDermott will oversee the process of the council bringing social housing back under its direct control. Its housing stock has been managed by an ALMO, Your Homes Newcastle, since 2004.
Newcastle confirmed its plans to close the ALMO in December, in the face of “major financial and regulatory changes in the housing sector”.
The council entered into a joint venture with Newcastle University and Igloo Regeneration this week.
The development agreement will deliver 375 low-energy, sustainable homes.
Ms McDermott said: “The transfer of housing services represents a huge shift in how housing is delivered in Newcastle, at a time of key regulatory changes as well.
“I’m looking forward to be working in such an exciting and forward-thinking city to make sure housing services in Newcastle are of the best quality they can possibly be.”
Pam Smith, chief executive of Newcastle City Council, said: “We’re on the cusp of the dawn of a new era for social housing in Newcastle.
“I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring in a new director in Vicky who is so in tune with what is expected of housing providers.
“She will be able to help us deliver the best housing services for our residents and communities while driving our ambition to be a fair and inclusive city.”
The new Helix development will be energy efficient and of low-carbon design, while the mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments and townhouses will use solar power.
Joe Broadley, development director at Igloo, said: “Newcastle Helix is a great example of a public-private sector partnership delivering much-needed housing within a very exciting city-centre innovation neighbourhood.”
Councillor Alex Hay, cabinet member for a thriving city at Newcastle City Council, said: “I am delighted that the council, university and Legal & General have reached this milestone with the appointment of igloo to continue developing Newcastle Helix - one of the city’s flagship mixed-use development sites which brings pioneering research and commercial opportunity together, creating high-quality jobs as part of Newcastle’s inclusive economy.
“From the outset, housing was always going to be a critical part of the site to create and deliver another dimension in its regeneration. The proposals for low-energy sustainable homes, which sympathetically fit into the local environment, heralds a new and exciting chapter in the development of Newcastle Helix."
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