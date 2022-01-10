North East council unveils long-term plans for £1.1bn spend on housing

Gateshead Council, which dissolved its ALMO last year, said it will invest in insulation measures and new heating technologies as it aims towards being a net zero carbon borough by 2030.

In its Housing Revenue Account (HRA) business plan the council said it expects the average spend per property to be £16,000, but some refits could cost £37,000.

Councils and housing associations are facing huge investment challenges as they aim to decarbonise homes to meet the government’s net zero targets.

Gateshead Council said its HRA business plan allowed it to cover some of the cost of measures but added that “support from public funding will be required to meet our obligations”.

It estimates it will need to secure about £40m in extra funding to meet its obligations around energy and net zero.