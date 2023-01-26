North East garden village gets £43m in government funding

The government’s delivery agency said the funding for Burtree Garden Village will help people into homeownership, as well as provide affordable homes and accommodation for older people.

The money will also fund infrastructure for the new village, including new highways, sustainable travel links, and a public park and nature reserve, which will eventually cover nearly half of the 307-acre site.

The first phase of the scheme is set to go through planning this year and will include proposals for 750 homes.

Garden communities are defined as a “purpose-built new settlement, or large extension to an existing town”, which have a mixture of affordable and private homes.