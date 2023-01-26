North East garden village gets £43m in government funding

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A 2,000-home garden village in Darlington will receive £43m in government funding, Homes England has announced.
The government’s delivery agency said the funding for Burtree Garden Village will help people into homeownership, as well as provide affordable homes and accommodation for older people.
The money will also fund infrastructure for the new village, including new highways, sustainable travel links, and a public park and nature reserve, which will eventually cover nearly half of the 307-acre site.
The first phase of the scheme is set to go through planning this year and will include proposals for 750 homes.
Garden communities are defined as a “purpose-built new settlement, or large extension to an existing town”, which have a mixture of affordable and private homes.
The investment forms part of the government’s £1.3bn Land Assembly Fund, first announced by former chancellor Philip Hammond in the 2017 Autumn Budget.
The scheme is intended to overcome local barriers to development, resolving issues on potential development sites such as contamination, a lack of infrastructure or landownership disputes.
Peter Denton, chief executive of Homes England, said the creation of Burtree Garden Village “will play a transformative role in helping Darlington to achieve its significant growth ambitions”.
“This is a great example of how we can support places with a clear vision and pipeline of delivery to unlock housing and regeneration opportunities and deliver on the government’s levelling up agenda,” he added.
Homes England will work in partnership with local SME developer Hellens Group and Darlington Borough Council to deliver the new garden community.
The project is also set to include a new employment space, primary school and community centre.
The new funding builds on the £446,000 already granted to Burtree Garden Village through the government’s Garden Communities programme, which helps councils progress long-term housing projects.
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