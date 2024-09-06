North East housing association appoints new chair

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Darlington-based Railway Housing Association has named a new chair.
Yvonne Castle joined the landlord as a board member and chair designate on 1 September and will replace outgoing chair Chris Fawcett in February 2025.
Ms Castle was previously chief executive at Northern landlord Johnnie Johnson Housing (JJH), stepping down in December. JJH completed its merger with Sanctuary several months later in March.
Ms Castle was also part of the executive team at JJH that took the organisation from a G3/V3 governance and financial viability rating with the English regulator to G1/V1.
Her other roles include chair of the audit and risk committee at the Northern Housing Consortium.
Ms Castle said: “Railway Housing has a unique established history, and the board and new executive team are fully committed to developing and delivering an even brighter future for our residents.”
Matt Sugden, chief executive Railway Housing Association, said: “Yvonne joins at an exciting time as we deliver a number of organisational changes and set out to develop our new business strategy.
“Yvonne was selected from a strong shortlist following a rigorous recruitment process, and it was clear there was a strong synergy with our ethos and values and many shared experiences.”
Mr Sugden thanked outgoing chair Mr Fawcett “for all his unwavering commitment and dedication in his time with Railway Housing”.
“Chris has helped drive significant change in how Railway Housing operates and leaves us well placed to continue our plans to deliver an improved resident experience.”
Earlier this week, Tuntum Housing Association named Danielle Oum as its new chair. She replaces Junior Hemans in the role, who had been in post since 2015.
Ms Oum is currently chair of the Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, chair of the charity Aquarius and a board member of Fusion21.
She also spent three years as chair of West Midlands housing association WHG and has held several NHS trust chair roles.
You can read Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments in August 2024 here.
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