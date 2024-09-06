North East housing association appoints new chair

Yvonne Castle joined the landlord as a board member and chair designate on 1 September and will replace outgoing chair Chris Fawcett in February 2025.

Ms Castle was previously chief executive at Northern landlord Johnnie Johnson Housing (JJH), stepping down in December. JJH completed its merger with Sanctuary several months later in March.

Ms Castle was also part of the executive team at JJH that took the organisation from a G3/V3 governance and financial viability rating with the English regulator to G1/V1.