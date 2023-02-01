North East housing association completes £460m restructure of its loan book

The 29,000-home landlord has completed a transaction that will see £360m of partly syndicated debt refinanced by a £110m private placement and £350m in bank facilities provided by NatWest, ABN AMRO, and HSBC.

Gentoo said its new facilities feature “more favourable financial covenants” that are more security efficient, and will help deliver a programme of investment in its existing and in new affordable homes across Sunderland.

According to the landlord, the restructure has seen Gentoo achieve an A+ rating from Fitch Ratings.