North East housing association secures £15m from lender

The landlord said it expects the new homes to have Energy Performance Certificate ratings of B or above, with some properties generating renewable energy through air source heat pumps and solar panels.

Harrogate Housing Association will use the loan facility to develop 200 affordable homes, significantly boosting its current portfolio of 300 homes.

Steven Brook, chief executive of Harrogate Housing Association, said: “This finance is very important for us as it enables us to go ahead with our plans to significantly increase the number of affordable homes we provide for the people of Harrogate.

“We are passionate about making housing inclusive for local people, who might otherwise be pushed out by the high property prices in the area. With Triodos Bank’s support, we are delighted to be able to create more high-quality housing to support local families.”

Triodos, which lends only to organisations delivering positive social or environmental impact, said it has provided £500m of loan facilities to around 50 housing associations since 2008.