North East housing association secures £15m from lender

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A housing association based in North Yorkshire has agreed a £15m loan from Triodos Bank UK to increase its number of homes by two-thirds.
Harrogate Housing Association will use the loan facility to develop 200 affordable homes, significantly boosting its current portfolio of 300 homes.
The landlord said it expects the new homes to have Energy Performance Certificate ratings of B or above, with some properties generating renewable energy through air source heat pumps and solar panels.
Steven Brook, chief executive of Harrogate Housing Association, said: “This finance is very important for us as it enables us to go ahead with our plans to significantly increase the number of affordable homes we provide for the people of Harrogate.
“We are passionate about making housing inclusive for local people, who might otherwise be pushed out by the high property prices in the area. With Triodos Bank’s support, we are delighted to be able to create more high-quality housing to support local families.”
Triodos, which lends only to organisations delivering positive social or environmental impact, said it has provided £500m of loan facilities to around 50 housing associations since 2008.
Peter Borgers, senior relationship manager in the lending team at Triodos, said: “We’re very pleased to support Harrogate Housing Association in its plans for growth; its ambitious development programme will help provide a significant number of much-needed affordable homes in the area.’’
The landlord was set up in 1968 following an appeal for organisations to provide good-quality accommodation at affordable rents.
It offers homes for rent and shared ownership, and works closely with North Yorkshire Council to deliver new homes.
Triodos has a long history of working with the social housing sector. It has previously lent £7m to Welsh supported accommodation provider First Choice and supported a Scottish housing association to develop a wind farm.
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