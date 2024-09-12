North East housing association secures £90m funding deal

The 18,000-home landlord has agreed the sustainability-linked financing to help deliver multi-occupancy homes as well as smaller units, with tenures made up of social rent and homes for affordable rent and ownership.

Funding will also be used to improve Believe’s existing stock, including retrofitting properties with the aim of increasing their energy efficiency, the housing association said.

To help fulfil the loan’s criteria, Believe is measured by the Best Companies Index, which scores firms based on their level of workplace engagement.