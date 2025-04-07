North East landlord agrees to £260m in liquidity with four lenders

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A Newcastle-based landlord has increased its liquidity by £260m through four additional revolving credit facilities (RCF) to support its “investment ambitions”.
Home Group has boosted its credit with three existing lenders, Lloyds, HSBC and Nationwide to £250m, £175m and £140m respectively, and added £110m from new lender Barclays.
The housing association, which has a turnover of £490m, provides homes for more than 120,000 people across 56,000 properties in England and Scotland.
Steve Hallowell, director of treasury and investor relations at Home Group, said that “increasing the pool of revolving credit facilities” is “to support our investment ambitions” in existing homes, as well as develop new homes for affordable rent, social rent and homeownership.
It comes after the landlord invested £187m to build new homes in 2023-24.
“We are very grateful for the continued support of lenders Lloyds, HSBC and Nationwide, who have been key financing partners for the group for many years. And we are delighted to add Barclays to our pool of strategic funding partners,” Mr Hallowell added.
“We very much look forward to working with all of our funders in future as we contribute much-needed additional affordable housing in response to the housing crisis and improve the energy efficiency of our homes as we target a minimum EPC [Energy Performance Certificate] C for our homes by 2030 and net zero by 2050.”
Home Group was supported in the financing by treasury advisors Centrus, with Devonshires providing legal support. Legal advice to the banks was provided by Pinsent Masons.
Melanie Russell, regional head of housing at Lloyds, said: “There is a chronic shortage of social housing across the country and so we are proud to support Home Group as it plays its part to address this issue. We look forward to seeing the team deliver its many goals, including the creation and management of more much-needed affordable housing across the UK with this additional sustainability-linked funding from Lloyds.”
David Whelan, relationship director in the social housing team at HSBC, expressed delight with the bank being “able to further support the group’s development and investment ambitions through our new £50m facility”.
Clive Williams, senior lending manager in the public sector team at Nationwide, said: “We look forward to working with them [Home Group] as they continue to invest in their existing stock and build new homes, which is closely aligned to both our sustainability targets and our social objective of being a beacon for mutual good.”
Robert Hession, relationship director in the social housing team at Barclays, said: “Provision of a sizeable new RCF line will support Home Group to invest in its existing homes, develop much-needed new social housing and deliver for its present and future customers. This funding demonstrates our continued commitment to the social housing sector in the North East and across the UK more broadly.”
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