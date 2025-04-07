North East landlord agrees to £260m in liquidity with four lenders

A Newcastle-based landlord has increased its liquidity by £260m through four additional revolving credit facilities to support its “investment ambitions” #UK

The housing association, which has a turnover of £490m, provides homes for more than 120,000 people across 56,000 properties in England and Scotland.

Home Group has boosted its credit with three existing lenders, Lloyds, HSBC and Nationwide to £250m, £175m and £140m respectively, and added £110m from new lender Barclays.

Steve Hallowell, director of treasury and investor relations at Home Group, said that “increasing the pool of revolving credit facilities” is “to support our investment ambitions” in existing homes, as well as develop new homes for affordable rent, social rent and homeownership.

It comes after the landlord invested £187m to build new homes in 2023-24.

“We are very grateful for the continued support of lenders Lloyds, HSBC and Nationwide, who have been key financing partners for the group for many years. And we are delighted to add Barclays to our pool of strategic funding partners,” Mr Hallowell added.

“We very much look forward to working with all of our funders in future as we contribute much-needed additional affordable housing in response to the housing crisis and improve the energy efficiency of our homes as we target a minimum EPC [Energy Performance Certificate] C for our homes by 2030 and net zero by 2050.”

Home Group was supported in the financing by treasury advisors Centrus, with Devonshires providing legal support. Legal advice to the banks was provided by Pinsent Masons.