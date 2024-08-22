North East landlord appoints new executive property director

The role combines the current property investment, maintenance and sustainability functions as one team. Gentoo said it will create a “customer-focused property organisation delivering best in class services”.

Formally the director of asset and sustainability at Sunderland-based Gentoo, Marc Edwards will take up the newly created position on 1 September.

As a member of Gentoo’s executive team, the 30,000-home landlord said Mr Edwards will also play a key role in delivering the group’s corporate strategy.

Mr Edwards has 15 years’ experience working in property roles within the social housing sector, including nearly six years with Gentoo.

Gentoo said that for the past four-and-a-half years, Mr Edwards has led its strategic asset investment, “delivering multimillion-pound investment programmes”, including energy schemes which have taken 75% of its homes to an Energy Performance Certificate rating of C.