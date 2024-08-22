North East landlord appoints new executive property director

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North East landlord Gentoo has appointed a new executive director of property.
Formally the director of asset and sustainability at Sunderland-based Gentoo, Marc Edwards will take up the newly created position on 1 September.
The role combines the current property investment, maintenance and sustainability functions as one team. Gentoo said it will create a “customer-focused property organisation delivering best in class services”.
As a member of Gentoo’s executive team, the 30,000-home landlord said Mr Edwards will also play a key role in delivering the group’s corporate strategy.
Mr Edwards has 15 years’ experience working in property roles within the social housing sector, including nearly six years with Gentoo.
Gentoo said that for the past four-and-a-half years, Mr Edwards has led its strategic asset investment, “delivering multimillion-pound investment programmes”, including energy schemes which have taken 75% of its homes to an Energy Performance Certificate rating of C.
He also had responsibility for property maintenance at other organisations.
Mr Edwards said he is “committed to ensuring our services meet the needs of our customers”, and that Gentoo “continues to ensure that customers have safe, decent and energy efficient homes”.
Louise Bassett, chief executive of Gentoo, said: “This promotion is a testament to the talent, leadership and drive Marc has shown since starting at Gentoo nearly six years ago.
“This appointment is another great example that demonstrates the Group’s commitment to invest in and develop its people. I would like to congratulate Marc on his appointment and wish him the best of luck in his new role.”
In February, Gentoo announced that it had hired a former Ocado executive in a newly created role to boost its service to tenants.
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