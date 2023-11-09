North East landlord makes senior appointment with newly created role

A North East housing association has made a new appointment after creating the new position of executive director of people, culture and engagement #UKhousing

The job includes influencing strategic decisions, to help make sure colleagues and customers are at the heart of everything the 30,000-home landlord does.

In the newly created position, Ms Fulton will provide the strategic direction and leadership for the landlord’s people, customer voice and marketing, brand and communications teams.

Sunderland housing association Gentoo has welcomed Susan Fulton to the role after she spent 15 years at Home Group.

Speaking about the role, Ms Fulton said: “It’s great to be joining Gentoo at a really exciting time in their journey of culture change.

I’ve already met some inspiring people across the group and I’m looking forward to meeting many more. Gentoo stood out to me as a values-driven organisation, and I really like how those values were built by colleagues.”

Louise Bassett, chief executive of Gentoo, said: “I am delighted to welcome someone of Susan’s calibre to Gentoo.

“She is completely aligned with our new values which were developed by our colleagues and is passionate about delivering our core purpose of providing safe and decent homes for our customers of today and tomorrow.

“Susan brings significant leadership experience from both the housing and commercial sectors and will help us shape the future for our customers and colleagues as we continue to improve our services to customers and make Gentoo a great place to work for our amazing colleagues.”