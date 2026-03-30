North East landlord plans £400m investment and 1,000 new homes over next five years

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Housing association Bernicia has set a target to start 1,000 new homes in the next five years as part of a £400m investment plan.
A “significant majority” of the homes will be for social rent, the 14,000-home landlord said in its new five-year corporate strategy. Of the total, 70% will be for social rent with another 15% affordable rent and 15% shared ownership.
The investment plan includes £150m for new housing and £121m to improve existing homes.
Bernicia also plans to invest £55m in energy efficiency of its homes. It said 90% of its stock has already reached a C on the Standard Assessment Procedure, which is used to produce Energy Performance Certificates.
John Johnston, chief executive of Bernicia, said: “In a challenging environment, we’re choosing ambition over inertia, with a commitment to invest £400m to build new homes, improve existing homes and strengthen communities across the North East.”
The new strategy, covering the years 2026 to 2031, also indicated that Bernicia is open to merger and partnership opportunities.
It said: “While we are not actively pursuing growth through merger, we would be open to and would welcome the opportunity to engage with and support like-minded organisations if they feel there is additional value, particularly for tenants and customers, in working with or joining Bernicia.”
This is set out in a strategy called The Bernicia Effect, which also seeks to strengthen the landlord’s “positive impact on the communities of the North East”. Bernicia plans to ensure £30m is delivered in social value related to financial and social inclusion over the five-year period.
Among these initiatives is the Re-Skill, Up-Skill and Re-Deploy project in partnership with charity Building Heroes. Bernicia said it will “support military service personnel and their families through training and employment opportunities”.
The housing association has a separate initiative to help care leavers overcome barriers to employment.
“As an anchor institution, we have a responsibility to recognise the broad and lasting impact of our work and how through this we can deliver opportunities that spread outwards, touching and benefiting various aspects of community life,” Mr Johnston said in an introduction to the strategy penned with John Holmes, chair of Bernicia.
The association received a G1/V1 rating for governance and financial viability in November from the Regulator of Social Housing. It has not yet been assessed on the consumer standards.
Last week, Mr Johnston was announced as the next chair of the North East Housing Partnership.
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