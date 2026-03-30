North East landlord plans £400m investment and 1,000 new homes over next five years

A “significant majority” of the homes will be for social rent, the 14,000-home landlord said in its new five-year corporate strategy. Of the total, 70% will be for social rent with another 15% affordable rent and 15% shared ownership.

The investment plan includes £150m for new housing and £121m to improve existing homes.

Bernicia also plans to invest £55m in energy efficiency of its homes. It said 90% of its stock has already reached a C on the Standard Assessment Procedure, which is used to produce Energy Performance Certificates.