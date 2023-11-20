North East landlords form new partnership to improve and increase affordable housing delivery

The councils, housing associations and ALMOs have formed a collective to tackle the accommodation crisis in the region.

The North East Housing Partnership (NEHP) aims to achieve better outcomes by creating a single body to oversee the delivery of affordable homes in the area.

The partnership comes at a time when there are more than 40,000 households in North East on waiting lists for social housing.

The group will focus on four key themes: regeneration, development and placemaking; net zero and sustainability; employability and social inclusion; and health, care and homelessness.