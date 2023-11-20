North East landlords form new partnership to improve and increase affordable housing delivery

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Seventeen landlords have formed a new partnership to improve and increase affordable house building across the North East of England.
The councils, housing associations and ALMOs have formed a collective to tackle the accommodation crisis in the region.
The North East Housing Partnership (NEHP) aims to achieve better outcomes by creating a single body to oversee the delivery of affordable homes in the area.
The partnership comes at a time when there are more than 40,000 households in North East on waiting lists for social housing.
The group will focus on four key themes: regeneration, development and placemaking; net zero and sustainability; employability and social inclusion; and health, care and homelessness.
Combined, the 17 partners own and manage more than 214,000 homes in the region, comprising around one in six households in the mayoral combined authority area.
John Johnson, vice-chair of the NEHP, said: “I hope to see housing providers from across the North East shift from a group of individual organisations working in relative isolation to a strong and unified partnership.
“When we invest together, work together and plan together, we can achieve economies of scale, shape supply chains, regenerate communities, decarbonise our region, create and prepare people for jobs and support longer, healthier lives.”
Local authority members of NEHP include Newcastle, Gateshead, North Tyneside and Northumberland councils.
Almshouse charity Durham Aged Mineworkers’ Homes Association joins a number of housing providers in the group. These include Bernicia, Believe Housing, Castles & Coasts Housing Association, Gentoo, Karbon Homes and Thirteen.
North Star, Home Group, Livin, Tyne Housing, Johnnie Johnson Housing and South Tyneside Homes complete the new partnership.
Paul Fiddaman, chair of the NEHP, said: “As a partnership, we hold on to a simple belief that a house is more than just a roof over your head. It’s something you can build a life around.
“The evidence is clear that good quality homes is intrinsically linked with a number of social outcomes, such as education, health and employment, and devolution presents a significant opportunity to address these disparities and build our region better.”
The partnership aims to work with the elected mayor of the new North East Mayoral Combined Authority to deliver its aims across the region.
Mr Fiddaman said: “With new powers and funding, managed and delivered close to local needs, we have the opportunity to take on some of the deep-seated problems that have long held us back.”
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